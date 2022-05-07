MAY
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon May 7, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart.
DISNEY’S “FROZEN JR.”: May 7-8 and 12-15, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND BRUNCH AND HIKE: 9 to 11 a.m. May 7, Hell’s Hollow parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Learn how to cook a quiche outside with charcoal and a Dutch oven. Then, head out on a guided wildflower hike with a bonus view of Hell’s Hollow Falls. Bring your own beverage. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $5. To reserve a spot, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 1 to 4 p.m. May 7, meet at 528 Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the farm families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Approximately 2.5 miles on moderate terrain. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring water and snack for the trail.
PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 8, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Adults, $10; children, $5; 2 and under, free. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, milk, coffee and tea. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org.
HIDDEN RIVER PADDLE: 1 to 3 p.m. May 10, McDanel’s Launch (North Shore), Moraine State Park. Enjoy a beginner’s kayak paddle to explore the wildlife of Lake Arthur. Participants will learn some basic kayak tips. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets and pre-registration required. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
WARBLER WALK: 8 a.m. to noon May 14, Pleasant Valley non-motorized launch area (South Shore), Moraine State Park. Birding with Moraine State Park staff and members of the Bartramian Audubon Society. Walk different sections of the Sunken Garden Trail for all birds, but with the main goal of finding as many warblers as possible. All skill levels welcome. Bring binoculars, if you have them, along with water and snacks.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. May 14, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; children 3 and under, free.
“NOW IS THE TIME”: 1 p.m. May 14, Riverwalk Amphitheater, downtown New Castle. Day of praise, worship, prayer and ministry sponsored by Fishers of Men. Includes a free lunch.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and May 15, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters. May food vendor is the Tastee Tailgater.
BENEFIT BINGO: 2 p.m. May 15, Sallmen Social Center, 110 E. Division St. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All pre-sold tickets will receive daubers. Auction baskets also will be available at the event. Proceeds benefit Arise. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
BEN FRANKLIN – AN INGENIOUS LIFE: 7 p.m. May 18, (Wampum) Main Street Chapel and Events. One-man play written and performed by Ray Flynt. Presented by Wampum Revitalization Committee. For tickets, call (724) 535-8866.
DISABILITY OPTIONS NETWORK FISHING DERBY: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, McDanel’s accessible fishing pier, Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Free fishing, food, yard games, board games, music and more. No license required. To RSVP or for more information, call (724) 652-5144, ext. 111 or 181.
LAWRENCE COUNTY GARDEN MART: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Interested vendors should contact Debbi Cameron at (724) 730-9414.
