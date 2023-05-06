“DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL”: May 6-7 and 12-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6, Wayne Township Fire Hall, 5153 Ellwood Road. Sponsored by the Ellwood City Municipal Woman’s Club. Basket raffles, refreshments including Oram’s doughnuts and homemade pizza sold by the slice or whole. All proceeds go towards the club’s annual scholarship. To preorder pizza or sign up as a vendor, call (724) 614-8302. Vendor tables are $25 for the first table and $10 each for additional tables.
LAST CHANCE SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon May 6, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Drive-thru sale, no pre-orders. Chicken noodle, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef, chili. All soup made fresh, then frozen.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. May 6, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Veterans eat free with ID. Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6-7, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. Youngstown2side provides live music 1 to 3 p.m. May 6; Mike Leslie 1 to 3 p.m. May 7. Food truck: Taste Tailgaters.
HOMELESS TO HOME: noon to 5 p.m. May 7, Cascade Park Pavilion, annual benefit for the Humane Society of Lawrence County. The event will include basket raffles, bake sale and 50/50 raffle. Tickets for the pasta dinner are $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 and under. No entry fee. Tickets for regular-sized baskets will cost $10 for 25, tickets for mega baskets valued at a minimum of $100 are each $1 and for two grand-prize baskets, $5 each.
LAWRENCE COUNTY GARDEN MART/CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13, Cascade Park Pavilion. For vendor information, contact Debbi Cameron at (724) 730-9414.
INDOOR FLEA MARKET: May 13, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, food available. All proceeds benefit the Legion. For more information, call Marsha at (724) 535-4943.
