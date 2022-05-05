ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Expanded vendor area for 2022. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters. May food vendor is the Tastee Tailgater.
MAY
TOM ROBINSON MEMORIAL DAY OF PRAYER BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. May 5, Lawrence County Community YMCA gymnasium. Free breakfast buffet by Medure’s Catering and message and special music by Darin Ault, pastor of Reach Church.
CRUISIN’ STEADY — THE MUSIC OF ARETHA FRANKLIN AND SMOKEY ROBINSON: 7:30 p.m. May 5, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Patrice Covington and Jesse Nager explore the friendship and music careers of Smokey Robinson and Aretha Franklin.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m May 5, PA CareerLink LawrenceCounty, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Ezeflow/Flowline Division will be conducting open interviews for all positions, with a special focus on industrial maintenance assistant. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. For more information, contact the PA CareerLink Lawrence County at (724) 656-3165, or e-mail cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
EVENING WILDFLOWER WALK: 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 6, Slippery Rock Natural Area, West Park Road, Moraine State Park. Visit a lesser known part of Moraine State Park set aside to preserve some unique plant habitats. Hike about one mile or less, learning wildflowers along the way. About five miles north of the bike rental on West Park Road.
FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. May 6, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass, social in the Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon May 6-7, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart.
DISNEY’S “FROZEN JR.”: May 6-8 and 12-15, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND BRUNCH AND HIKE: 9 to 11 a.m. May 7, Hell’s Hollow parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Learn how to cook a quiche outside with charcoal and a Dutch oven. Then, head out on a guided wildflower hike with a bonus view of Hell’s Hollow Falls. Bring your own beverage. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $5. To reserve a spot, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 1 to 4 p.m. May 7, meet at 528 Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Approximately 2.5 miles on moderate terrain. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring water and snack for the trail.
PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 8, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Adults, $10; children, $5; 2 and under, free. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, milk, coffee and tea. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org.
HIDDEN RIVER PADDLE: 1 to 3 p.m. May 10, McDanel’s Launch (North Shore), Moraine State Park. Enjoy a beginner’s kayak paddle to explore the wildlife of Lake Arthur. Participants will learn some basic kayak tips. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets and pre-registration required. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
WARBLER WALK: 8 a.m. to noon May 14, Pleasant Valley non-motorized launch area (South Shore), Moraine State Park. Birding with Moraine State Park staff and members of the Bartramian Audubon Society. Walk different sections of the Sunken Garden Trail for all birds, but with the main goal of finding as many warblers as possible. All skill levels welcome. Bring binoculars, if you have them, along with water and snacks.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. May 14, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; children 3 and under, free.
“NOW IS THE TIME”: 1 p.m. May 14, Riverwalk Amphitheater, downtown New Castle. Day of praise, worship, prayer and ministry sponsored by Fishers of Men. Includes a free lunch.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and May 15, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters. May food vendor is the Tastee Tailgater.
BENEFIT BINGO: 2 p.m. May 15, Sallmen Social Center, 110 E. Division St. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All pre-sold tickets will receive daubers. Auction baskets also will be available at the event. Proceeds benefit Arise. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
BEN FRANKLIN – AN INGENIOUS LIFE: 7 p.m. May 19, (Wampum) Main Street Chapel and Events. One-man play written and performed by Ray Flynt. Presented by Wampum Revitalization Committee.
DISABILITY OPTIONS NETWORK FISHING DERBY: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, McDanel’s accessible fishing pier, Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Free fishing, food, games, music. No license required. To RSVP or for information, (724) 652-5144, ext. 111 or 181.
