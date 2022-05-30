MAY
MOCO JAVA JOG 5K RUN/2-MILE WALK: 8:30 a.m. May 30, 29 Main St., Bessemer. All proceeds to benefit Mohawk Coffee House, a non-profit coffee house in Bessemer.
STARGAZING: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. May 31, Lakeview Beach Area, Pavilion 4, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Spend an evening gazing up at the night sky. Learn how to spot a few simple constellations, and how to use a sky chart. Bring a chair or blanket and binoculars, if you have them. Dress for the weather.
JUNE
BOOK SIGNING: 6 to 8 p.m. June 2, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Book signing by Dale Perelman for “Death at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles” and Phillip Warren for “Winter’s Dead.” “Winter’s Dead” available on Amazon.
“WHAT’S ALL THE BUZZ ABOUT BEES?” 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 3, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Bees are one of our top pollinators, responsible for one-third of the food that we eat. Learn more about their life cycle, how we benefit from them, and how we can help them. Event includes a short hike. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Whose Wives Are They Anyway?,” 8 p.m. June 3-4, 9-11 and 16-18, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
VILLA MARIA-THON 5K RUN/2 MILE WALK: 9 a.m. June 4, Villa Maria, 2067 Evergreen Road, Villa Maria. $25.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 5 to 8 p.m. June 4, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Chubby’s Pizza. Performances by Bill McCoy, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Cranberry Men’s Chorus, 7 to 8 p.m.
ARTISAN FAIR & CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4, 2204 Shaw Road, Volant. (724) 651-3449.
JOHN THOMPSON MEMORIAL 5K: 8 a.m. to noon June 4, Neshannock High School, 3834 Mitchell Road. Includes one-mile kids’ fun run. $25. Register at RunSignUp.com or SmileyMiles.com.
GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4, meet at 528 Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the farm families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring your own water and snack.
TOUR DE DONUT WEEKEND: Donut Dash 5K, June 10, Apple Castle; Tour de Donut, June 11, Westminster College.
