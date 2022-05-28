ONGOING
•DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
•KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
MAY
•HOYT COLOR RUN/WALK AND AFTER PARTY: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 28, Riverwalk Park, 250 E. Washington St. This fun run will powder the streets of downtown New Castle with a rainbow of color to kick off National Pride Month. Cost $30/$40/$50. (724) 652-2882.
•MOCO JAVA JOG 5K RUN/2-MILE WALK: 8:30 a.m. May 30, 29 Main St., Bessemer. All proceeds to benefit Mohawk Coffee House, a non-profit coffee house in Bessemer.
•STARGAZING: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. May 31, Lakeview Beach Area, Pavilion 4, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Spend an evening gazing up at the night sky. Learn how to spot a few simple constellations, and how to use a sky chart. Bring a chair or blanket and binoculars, if you have them. Dress for the weather.
JUNE
•BOOK SIGNING: 6 to 8 p.m. June 2, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Book signing by Dale Perelman for “Death at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles” and Phillip Warren for “Winter’s Dead.” “Winter’s Dead” available on Amazon.
•"WHAT'S ALL THE BUZZ ABOUT BEES?" 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 3, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Bees are one of our top pollinators, responsible for one-third of the food that we eat. Learn more about their life cycle, how we benefit from them, and how we can help them. Event includes a short hike. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
•RED BARN PLAYERS: "Whose Wives Are They Anyway?," 8 p.m. June 3-4, 9-11 and 16-18, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
•VILLA MARIA-THON 5K RUN/2 MILE WALK: 9 a.m. June 4, Villa Maria, 2067 Evergreen Road, Villa Maria. $25.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 5 to 8 p.m. June 4, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Chubby's Pizza. Performances by Bill McCoy, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Cranberry Men’s Chorus, 7 to 8 p.m.
•ARTISAN FAIR & CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4, 2204 Shaw Road, Volant. (724) 651-3449.
•JOHN THOMPSON MEMORIAL 5K: 8 a.m. to noon June 4, Neshannock High School, 3834 Mitchell Road. Includes one-mile kids' fun run. $25. Register at RunSignUp.com or SmileyMiles.com.
•GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4, meet at 528 Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the farm families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring your own water and snack.
•TOUR DE DONUT WEEKEND: Donut Dash 5K, June 10, Apple Castle; Tour de Donut, June 11, Westminster College.
•SALAMANDER SAFARI: 10 a.m. to noon June 10, meet at the Hells Hollow Trail parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Families can explore Hell Run Creek for salamanders and all the other critters that live there. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes.
•MUDDY CREEK OIL FIELD DEMONSTRATION: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11, Park Road, Moraine State Park. The Muddy Creek Oil Well is an award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well. The Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 oil well equipment is restored and open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 and June 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month's food vendor is the Eastbrook Presbyterian Church Alaska Mission Team.
•PSYCHIC FAIR: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Sign up for a private reading with a psychic, take a historic ghost tour of Haunted Hill View Manor, or take part in a gallery reading by Greg Nicholas and local psychic Cindy Willoughby. (724) 657-6934.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 5 to 9 p.m. June 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Grannie's Kitchen. Performances: Mike and Lauren, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; The Abe Diamond Band, 7 to 9 p.m.
•FULL MOON PADDLE: 8:30 to 11 p.m. June 14, Old 422 Launch by Region 2 Office (Prospect Exit off 422), Moraine State Park. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets required. Pre-registration required by calling the park office at (724) 368-8811.
•"BEAUTIFUL BUTTERFLIES": 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 16, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join the park naturalist for a fun-filled evening at the park. At the end of the program, take a short hike and observe which native plants butterflies like the best, and learn how to help them in your own backyard. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
•SUMMER SOLSTICE EVENT: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. June 18, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Join noted historian and paranormal investigator Ron Murphy for a talk on the strange happenings at this special time of the year. Then join Murphy investigating the building and the grounds for evidence of the supernatural.
•MOVIES IN THE PARK: "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," 8:30 p.m. June 18, New Wilmington Borough Park.
•NEIL BERG'S 50 YEARS OF ROCK AND ROLL CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 18, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Single tickets $42, $39, $37 and $33. Order by calling (724) 946-7354.
•GLACIER RIDGE TRAIL OVERNIGHT HIKING TRIP: June 18-19, Moraine State Park. Hike a total of eight miles on the Glacier Ridge Trail. Sleep in the cabin bunkhouse or pitch a tent, your choice. Use Dutch ovens to cook with food provided. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse steep, rocky and uneven terrain. Bring plenty of water, trail snacks, sleeping bag and pillow. Cost is $30. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
•SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24-25, South New Castle Borough. A flier with a map of participants will be available. Any borough resident who would like to have their address included in the flier may text or call (724) 651-7040 no later than June 21.
•JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22, IBEW Local 712 Training Facility, 3891 Wilmington Road, hosted by PA CareerLink offices of Lawrence and Mercer counties. Representatives from up to 100 employers and training providers will be on hand. Free to attend for job seekers. More information, including the most updated list of exhibitors, is available on the job fair website, www.tinyurl.com/jointJF. Employers should contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@wcjp.org for exhibitor information.
•WOMEN OF THE PARANORMAL: 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 25, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Meet-and-greet with Heather Taddy and Kristin Lee, followed by a talk and tours of the building. (724) 657-6934.
JULY
•ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS AND FOOD FESTIVAL: July 2-4, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. More than 200 arts and crafts booths, food and musical entertainment.
•WESTMINSTER COLLEGE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 3, Brittain Lake, Westminster College. River City Brass Band concert followed by a fireworks display over Brittain Lake. Attendees are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs for seating, as well as picnic baskets and refreshments. Food vendors will be on site. (724) 946-7226.
•SLOVENEFEST: July 8-10, SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley. Three-day event celebrating the food, music, culture and fun of Slovenia.
•RED BARN PLAYERS: "Bye, Bye Birdie," 8 p.m. July 14-16 and 21-23, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month's food vendor is The Whole Sh'Bang — Michonda Weber Whiting Catering.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
•NEIL SIMON'S "THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG": July 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 15, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
•BEATLEMANIA AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 16, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Big Mike's Food Shack. Performance: 6 to 8 p.m., Beatlemania with the Liverpool Lads.
•ARISE GOLF SCRAMBLE: 9 a.m. July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person. Deadline to register is July 13. Call (724) 652-9206 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3kw4vw89.
•ENON VALLEY COMMUNITY DAY AND BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 16, 95 Cass St., Enon Valley. Breakfast at Masonic Lodge, 7 to 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at Memorial Park, 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m.; vendors and crafters, Amish doughnuts, carnival bingo, historical displays, Civil War encampment, children’s activities, bluegrass festival, fireworks.
•10TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: benefits Arise, 9 a.m. shotgun start, July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person or $320 per team. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 19, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe's. Performance by USAF Heritage Brass Band.
•MOVIES IN THE PARK: "Encanto," 8:30 p.m. July 23, New Wilmington Borough Park. Bring blanket or chairs.
•FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. July 30, downtown New Castle.
•INVESTIGATE HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 30, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Ghost Hunting 101 class with Dave Juliano from 1 to 4 p.m., tour from 7 to 8 p.m., explore from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Prices range from $40 to $95. (724) 657-6934.
AUGUST
•WESTERN PA BALLOON QUEST: Aug. 3-7, Scotland Meadows Park, Union Township. Preview night for amusement rides, Aug. 3; Balloon Glow (dusk) and rides, Aug. 4; 6 to 7 p.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), amusement rides, crafts, Aug. 5; morning (6 to 7 a.m.) and evening (6 to 7 p.m.) balloon launches (weather permitting), amusements, rides, crafts, Aug. 6; 6 to 7 a.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), Aug. 7. Food and live entertainment every day.
•MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: Aug. 5-7, South Shore of Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Music, fireworks.
•"THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME": Aug. 12-14 and 18-21, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month's food vendor is Best Eats and Treats.
OCTOBER
•"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW":Oct. 21-23 and 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
DECEMBER
•"SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL": Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
