MAY
YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to noon, May 27 on the grounds of the Clavelli Heritage Cultural Center, 408 N. Jefferson St. Benefits the Lawrence County Historical Society.
•MEMORIAL DAY PROGAM: May 27, New Bedford Park. Parade at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to line up at the Old New Bedford School near Lions’ Park at 10. Veterans, vintage car owners and businesses from New Bedford and Frizzleburg are asked to participate. In case of rain, the program will be held at New Bedford Evangelical Church. For information, call Cathy Cochran at (724) 964-8530.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM: 12:15 p.m. May 28, Pulaski Honor Roll, corner of Grell Street and Route 208. Col. Grey D. Berrier will be the featured speaker. Following the ceremony, Pulaski Presbyterian Church will host a community picnic. The events are open to the public.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM: 10 a.m. May 29, Liberty Street, Mahoningtown. Sponsored by the Mahoningtown Veterans Memorial Council. Music by the St. Marguerite Blue Coat Band.
JUNE
28TH ANNUAL USED BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1 and 2 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Donations of books welcome through May 24. Call the church office at (724) 658-9051 or Jean and David Reynolds at (724) 656-1245 to make arrangements to drop book books at the church.
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY HIKE: 2 p.m. June 2, meet beside Pavilion 7, McDanels Launch Area, Moraine State Park. Walk a small section of road, then it’s into the forest traversing downhill through hardwood and pine forests towards the mouth of Porters Cove then under the 422 bridge to Muddy Creek Dam that creates Lake Arthur. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse rocky and uneven terrain. Bring water and trail snacks.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
