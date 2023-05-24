ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
MAY
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to noon, May 27 on the grounds of the Clavelli Heritage Cultural Center, 408 N. Jefferson St. Benefits the Lawrence County Historical Society.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGAM: May 27, New Bedford Park. Parade at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to line up at the Old New Bedford School near Lions’ Park at 10. Veterans, vintage car owners and businesses from New Bedford and Frizzleburg are asked to participate. In case of rain, the program will be held at New Bedford Evangelical Church. For information, call Cathy Cochran at (724) 964-8530.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM: 12:15 p.m. May 28, Pulaski Honor Roll, corner of Grell Street and Route 208. Col. Grey D. Berrier will be the featured speaker. Following the ceremony, Pulaski Presbyterian Church will host a community picnic. The events are open to the public.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM: 10 a.m. May 29, Liberty Street, Mahoningtown. Sponsored by the Mahoningtown Veterans Memorial Council. Music by the St. Marguerite Blue Coat Band.
JUNE
28TH ANNUAL USED BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1 and 2 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Donations of books welcome through May 24. Call the church office at (724) 658-9051 or Jean and David Reynolds at (724) 656-1245 to make arrangements to drop book books at the church.
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY HIKE: 2 p.m. June 2, meet beside Pavilion 7, McDanels Launch Area, Moraine State Park. Walk a small section of road, then it’s into the forest traversing downhill through hardwood and pine forests towards the mouth of Porters Cove then under the 422 bridge to Muddy Creek Dam that creates Lake Arthur. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse rocky and uneven terrain. Bring water and trail snacks.
FAMILY FISHING: 6 to 9 p.m. June 2, meet near Bear Run Launch, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn basic fishing skills like knot tying, casting, baiting the hook and taking a fish off the hook. No fishing license required. All equipment provided by PA Fish and Boat Commission. Reservations required, call the Moraine Park office at (724) 368-8811 to make reservations and for more information.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. For more information, call Colleen Konyak at (724) 651-7751.
5K RUN: 9 a.m. June 3, Villa Maria Community Center, 2067 Evergreen Road. 13th annual 5K run or 2-mile walk. Register in person or on the Villa Maria website.
AMISH HOSPITAL BENEFIT AUCTION: Starting at 8 a.m. June 3, New Wilmington Livestock Auction, 2006 Mercer New Wilmington Road. Amish washing machines, buggies, stoves, flowers, quilts, furniture and baked goods. Proceeds help pay medical bills for an Amish family in the community. Open to Amish and non-Amish.
ARCHERY 101: 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 3, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn the basics of archery and see how good you are at target shooting. For ages 7 and up. Pre-registration required through the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
FULL MOON PADDLE: 8 to 10:30 p.m. June 3, Old 422 Launch by Region 2 office, Prospect exit off Route 422, Moraine State Park. Start the evening off by paddling off into the sunset, then turn around and watch the moon rise light up the night. A limited number of kayaks are available. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets required. Pre-registration required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
WARBLER WALK: 8 a.m. to noon June 4, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Go birding with members of the Bartramian Audubon Society with the main goal of finding as many warblers as possible. Interested birders from all skill levels from beginners to experts are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them along with water and snacks.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6, PA CareerLink, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is recruiting for correctional officers, parole agents and Bureau of Community Corrections Center monitors for all SCI centers in western Pennsylvania. Speak with recruiters. Stable employment; excellent rewards package. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. For more information, call (724) 656-3165 or email Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
“WHAT’S ALL THE BUZZ ABOUT BEES?”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 7, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn more about bees’ life cycle, how we benefit from them and how we can help them. Make a bee box to take home. Pre-registration is required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website. Cost is $10, cash only the day of the event if you want to build a box. One box per family group.
TOUR DE DONUT: 8 a.m. June 10 in New Wilmington. Westminster College will host the bicycle race for all abilities and includes 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-mile routes. The doughnut eating challenge is optional.
LIVING HISTORY DEMONSTRATION: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, Muddy Creek Oil Field, Park Road, Moraine State Park. An award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well, the Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 is open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
