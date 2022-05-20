ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Expanded vendor area for 2022. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters. May food vendor is the Tastee Tailgater.MAY
DISABILITY OPTIONS NETWORK FISHING DERBY: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, McDanel’s accessible fishing pier, Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Free fishing, food, yard games, board games, music and more. No license required. To RSVP or for more information, call (724) 652-5144, ext. 111 or 181.
LUCIE ARNAZ “I GOT THE JOB! SONGS FROM MY MUSICAL PAST”: 7:30 p.m. May 21, Westminster College’s Orr Auditorium. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, calling (724) 946-7354 or visit westminster.edu/celebrity.
SPRING FLING: fundraiser for the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 at the library, 209 Hillsville Road, Bessemer. Variety of vendors and crafters, Chinese auction, book sale and raffle. Hanging baskets from Schweikert’s Greenhouse available for purchase. Live music in the pavilion from noon to 4 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY GARDEN MART: May 21, Cascade Park. Flowers and vegetable plants, hanging baskets, soiling testing, garden info, crafts, breakfast, lunch and baked goods. (724) 730-9414.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. May 21, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Scrambled eggs, hash browns, French toast, sausage, biscuits and gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL REDEDICATION: 5 p.m. May 22, Eastbrook United Methodist Church, 2412 Eastbrook Road. Service to rededicate the World War II memorial for Hickory and Washington townships, which has been recently restored. Picnic to follow at 6 p.m. Information is being collected on the veterans listed on the memorial. Contact Bill McKee at (724) 730-8871 or Cheryl McKee at (724) 730-4900 to provide information.
BASKET BASH FUNDRAISER: third annual event to benefit the Sara Jane Foundation, which provides support to families during medical hardships, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22, front parking lot of the Crane Room Grille, 3009 Wilmington Road. Baskets, Chinese auction, 50/50, raffles. Free Dragonfly Balloons while supplies last from noon to 2 p.m.; Neshannock fire truck from noon to 2 p.m. Food available for purchase from trucks: Sinkers & Suds, 9 a.m. to noon; Hoshi Pittsburgh, noon to 3 p.m.; and Nina’s Italian Ice, noon to 3 p.m.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: May 25, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief. $75 includes spaying/neutering, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. For an appointment, visit LCARF.com to complete an application or call (724) 510-4952 for more information.
HOYT COLOR RUN/WALK AND AFTER PARTY: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 28, Riverwalk Park, 250 E. Washington St. This fun run will powder the streets of downtown New Castle with a rainbow of color to kick off National Pride Month. Cost $30/$40/$50. (724) 652-2882.
MOCO JAVA JOG 5K RUN/2-MILE WALK: 8:30 a.m. May 30, 29 Main St., Bessemer. All proceeds to benefit Mohawk Coffee House, a non-profit coffee house in Bessemer.
JUNE
BOOK SIGNING: 6 to 8 p.m. June 2, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Book signing by Dale Perelman for “Death at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles” and Phillip Warren for “Winter’s Dead.” “Winter’s Dead” available on Amazon.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Whose Wives Are They Anyway?,” 8 p.m. June 3-4, 9-11, 16-18, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
VILLA MARIA-THON 5K RUN/2 MILE WALK: 9 a.m. June 4, Villa Maria, 2067 Evergreen Road, Villa Maria. $25.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 5 to 8 p.m. June 4, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Chubby’s Pizza. Performances by Bill McCoy, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Cranberry Men’s Chorus, 7 to 8 p.m.
ARTISAN FAIR & CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4, 2204 Shaw Road, Volant. (724) 651-3449.
JOHN THOMPSON MEMORIAL 5K: 8 a.m. to noon June 4, Neshannock High School, 3834 Mitchell Road. Includes 1-mile kids’ fun run. Cost $25. Register at RunSignUp.com or SmileyMiles.com
TOUR DE DONUT WEEKEND: Donut Dash 5K, June 10, Apple Castle; Tour de Donut, June 11, Westminster College.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 and June 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday.
PSYCHIC FAIR: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Sign up for a private reading with a psychic, take a historic ghost tour of Haunted Hill View Manor, or take part in a gallery reading by Greg Nicholas and local psychic Cindy Willoughby. (724) 657-6934.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 5 to 9 p.m. June 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Grannie’s Kitchen. Performances: Mike and Lauren, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; The Abe Diamond Band, 7 to 9 p.m.
SUMMER SOLSTICE EVENT: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. June 18, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Join noted historian and paranormal investigator Ron Murphy for a talk on the strange happenings at this special time of the year. Then join Murphy investigating the building and the grounds for evidence of the supernatural.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” 8:30 p.m. June 18, New Wilmington Borough Park.
NEIL BERG’S 50 YEARS OF ROCK AND ROLL CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 18, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Single tickets $42, $39, $37 and $33. Order by calling (724) 946-7354.
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24-25, South New Castle Borough. A flier with a map of participants will be available. Any borough resident who would like to have their address included in the flier may text or call (724) 651-7040 no later than June 21.
JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22, IBEW Local 712 Training Facility, 3891 Wilmington Road, hosted by PA CareerLink offices of Lawrence and Mercer counties. Representatives from up to 100 employers and training providers will be on hand. Free to attend for job seekers. More information, including the most updated list of exhibitors, is available on the job fair website, www.tinyurl.com/jointJF. Employers should contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, extension 221, or cchamberlain@wcjp.org for exhibitor information.
WOMEN OF THE PARANORMAL: 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 25, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Meet-and-greet with Heather Taddy and Kristin Lee, followed by a talk and tours of the building. (724) 657-6934.
JULY
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS AND FOOD FESTIVAL: July 2-4, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. More than 200 arts and crafts booths, food and musical entertainment.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 3, Brittain Lake, Westminster College. River City Brass Band concert followed by a fireworks display over Brittain Lake. Attendees are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs for seating, as well as picnic baskets and refreshments. Food vendors will be on site. (724) 946-7226.
SLOVENEFEST: July 8-10, SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley. Three-day event celebrating the food, music, culture and fun of Slovenia.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 14-16, 21-23, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
NEIL SIMON’S “THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG”: July 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 15, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
BEATLEMANIA AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 16, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Big Mike’s Food Shack. Performance: 6 to 8 p.m., Beatlemania with the Liverpool Lads.
ARISE GOLF SCRAMBLE: 9 a.m. July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person. Deadline to register is July 13. Call (724) 652-9206 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3kw4vw89
ENON VALLEY COMMUNITY DAY AND BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 16, 95 Cass St., Enon Valley. Breakfast at Masonic Lodge, 7 to 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at Memorial Park, 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m.; vendors and crafters, Amish doughnuts, carnival bingo, historical displays, Civil War encampment, children’s activities, bluegrass festival, fireworks.
10TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: benefits Arise, 9 a.m. shotgun start, July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person or $320 per team. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 19, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe’s. Performance by USAF Heritage Brass Band.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “Encanto,” 8:30 p.m. July 23, New Wilmington Borough Park. Bring blanket or chairs.
FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. July 30, downtown New Castle.
INVESTIGATE HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 30, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Ghost Hunting 101 class with Dave Juliano from 1 to 4 p.m. Tour from 7 to 8 p.m., explore from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Prices range from $40 to $95. (724) 657-6934.
AUGUST
WESTERN PA BALLOON QUEST: Aug. 3-7, Scotland Meadows Park, Union Township. Preview night for amusement rides, Aug. 3; Balloon Glow (dusk) and rides, Aug. 4; 6 to 7 p.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), amusement rides, crafts, Aug. 5; morning (6 to 7 a.m.) and evening (6 to 7 p.m.) balloon launches (weather permitting), amusements, rides, crafts, Aug. 6; 6 to 7 a.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), Aug. 7. Food and live entertainment every day.
MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: Aug. 5-7, South Shore of Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Music, fireworks.
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 12-14 and 18-21, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
OCTOBER
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”:Oct. 21-23 and 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
DECEMBER
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
