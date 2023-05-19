ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month from May through October (May 25, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
MAY
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, May 20, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
CHURCH YARD SALE/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20, New Covenant EPC, 1911 Harlansburg Road. Doughnuts, lunch and bake sale. Household items, tools, antiques, collectibles, children’s clothes, toys, purses and jewelry.
SPRING VENDOR FLING: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20, F.D. Campbell Memorial Library, 209 Hillsville Road, Bessemer. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Craft vendors, informational booths, food, book sale and hanging baskets from Schweikert’s Greenhouse. Live music in the pavilion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plenty of free parking. Proceeds benefit library programs.
SPRING YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, sponsored by the Lawrence County Historical Society on the grounds of the Clavelli Heritage Cultural Center, 408 N. Jefferson St. All proceeds benefit the society. Cash and credit card sales will be accepted.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Menu: Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, french toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults, $10; children $5; 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org.
ANNUAL OX ROAST DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21, 969 Mt. Jackson Road. Sponsored by the North Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. The dinner is take-out only and costs $18 for adults and $9 for children. Dinner includes beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, bread and butter and dessert. For more information, call (724) 667-8490.
ARISE BINGO: doors open at noon, early bird at 2 p.m. May 21, Sallmen’s Bingo Hall, 110 E. Division St. All proceeds benefit Arise. Raffles, basket auction. Tickets are $10 pre-sold and $15 at the door. All presold tickets receive a free dauber. To purchase tickets, call (724) 652-9206 or visit www.ariselc.org.
GUIDED LABYRINTH WALK: 2 p.m. May 21, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Participants prayerfully walk the outdoor, grass path. Registration is preferred. Free. In the event of questionable weather conditions, call (724) 964-8886 or visit the website for program status.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGAM: May 27, New Bedford Park. Parade at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to line up at the Old New Bedford School near Lions’ Park at 10. Veterans, vintage car owners and businesses from New Bedford and Frizzleburg are asked to participate. In case of rain, the program will be held at New Bedford Evangelical Church. For information, call Cathy Cochran at (724) 964-8530.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM: 12:15 p.m. May 28, Pulaski Honor Roll, corner of Grell Street and Route 208. Col. Grey D. Berrier will be the featured speaker. Following the ceremony, Pulaski Presbyterian Church will host a community picnic. The events are open to the public.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM: 10 a.m. May 29, Liberty Street, Mahoningtown. Sponsored by the Mahoningtown Veterans Memorial Council. Music by the St. Marguerite Blue Coat Band.
JUNE
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. For more information, call Colleen Konyak at (724) 651-7751.
5K RUN: 9 a.m. June 3, Villa Maria Community Center, 2067 Evergreen Road. 13th annual 5K run or 2-mile walk. Register in person or on the Villa Maria website.
AMISH HOSPITAL BENEFIT AUCTION: Starting at 8 a.m. June 3, New Wilmington Livestock Auction, 2006 Mercer New Wilmington Road. Amish washing machines, buggies, stoves, flowers, quilts, furniture and baked goods. Proceeds help pay medical bills for an Amish family in the community. Open to Amish and non-Amish.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6, PA CareerLink, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is recruiting for correctional officers, parole agents and Bureau of Community Corrections Center monitors for all SCI centers in western Pennsylvania. Speak with recruiters. Stable employment; excellent rewards package. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. For more information, call (724) 656-3165 or email Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
TOUR DE DONUT: 8 a.m. June 10 in New Wilmington. Westminster College will host the bicycle race for all abilities and includes 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-mile routes. The doughnut eating challenge is optional.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. Food vendor: Big Mike’s. Car cruise 1 to 4 p.m. June 11 with DJ Greg Marshall.
STRAWBERRY SOCIAL: 5 to 7 p.m. June 14, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Sponsored by the deacons. There will be hot dogs, barbecued ham, sloppy joes, pizza, cake and strawberries, and ice cream available to purchase. Piano solos by the students of Norma Henry.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: June 21, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL: June 30, July 1 and 2 in Ewing Park.
JULY
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-9, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday.
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 14-16 and 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
•CARTER’S CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22, Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice St., Wampum. Benefit car cruise in memory of Carter Woloszyn who died in a May 2021 motorcycle accident. Proceeds benefit Lucy’s First Step, which helps offset funeral and counseling costs for families who have lost a child. Music, food trucks, auctions and 50/50 raffle. Dash plaques to first 100 cars.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
DOG WASH FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29, North Memorial Animal Hospital, 143 Route 18, New Wilmington. Benefits the Humane Society of Lawrence County. The event will include a basket auction, vendors and Chick-fil-A food truck.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
