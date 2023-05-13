MAY
“DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL”: May 13-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
LAWRENCE COUNTY GARDEN MART/CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13, Cascade Park Pavilion. For vendor information, contact Debbi Cameron at (724) 730-9414.
INDOOR FLEA MARKET: May 13, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, food available. All proceeds benefit the Legion.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. May 13, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; children 3 and under eat free.
GARAGE SALE/QUILT RAFFLE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, Wilmington Township Building, 35 Auction Road, New Wilmington. Amish doughnuts, lunch available, country house sampler quilt raffle, $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
“THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
ANNUAL MEETING: for the Portersville Bible Church Cemetery Association, 7 p.m. May 15 at the church. All lot owners encouraged to attend.
VENDOR FAIR: noon to 5 p.m. May 17, Cascade Park Dance Pavilion, 1928 E. Washington St. Sponsored by Lawrence County Mental Health and Developmental Services. Vendors available to share information and answer questions about their services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism. Included will be providers of residential services, day programs and camps, supported employment and health care. Light refreshments. Free and open to the public.
BLOOD DRIVE: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 18, Mohawk Area High School, auxiliary gym, 385 Mohawk School Road. Sponsored by Vitalant. Make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call (877) 258-4825.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, May 20, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
CHURCH YARD SALE/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20, New Covenant EPC, 1911 Harlansburg Road. Doughnuts, lunch and bake sale. Household items, tools, antiques, collectibles, children’s clothes, toys, purses and jewelry. Space available at $10 each. Tables are an additional $5 each or bring your own. Interested vendors should call (724) 651-4500.
SPRING VENDOR FLING: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20, F.D. Campbell Memorial Library, 209 Hillsville Road, Bessemer. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Craft vendors, informational booths, food, book sale and hanging baskets from Schweikert’s Greenhouse. Live music in the pavilion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plenty of free parking. Proceeds benefit library programs.
SPRING YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20, sponsored by the Lawrence County Historical Society on the grounds of the Clavelli Heritage Cultural Center, 408 N. Jefferson St. All proceeds benefit the society. Cash and credit card sales will be accepted.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Menu: Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, french toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults, $10; children $5; 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org.
ANNUAL OX ROAST DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21, 969 Mt. Jackson Road. Sponsored by the North Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. The dinner is take-out only and costs $18 for adults and $9 for children. Dinner includes beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, bread and butter and dessert. For more information, call (724) 667-8490.
ARISE BINGO: doors open at noon, early bird at 2 p.m. May 21, Sallmen’s Bingo Hall, 110 E. Division St. All proceeds benefit Arise. Raffles, basket auction. Tickets are $10 pre-sold and $15 at the door. All presold tickets receive a free dauber. To purchase tickets, call (724) 652-9206 or visit www.ariselc.org.
GUIDED LABYRINTH WALK: 2 p.m. May 21, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Participants prayerfully walk the outdoor, grass path. Registration is preferred. Free. In the event of questionable weather conditions, call (724) 964-8886 or visit the website for program status.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGAM: May 27, New Bedford Park. Parade at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to line up at the Old New Bedford School near Lions’ Park at 10:15. Veterans, vintage car owners and businesses from New Bedford and Frizzleburg are asked to participate. In case of rain, the program will be held at New Bedford Evangelical Church. For information, call Cathy Cochran at (724) 964-8530.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM: 12:15 p.m. May 28, Pulaski Honor Roll, corner of Grell Street and Route 208. Col. Grey D. Berrier will be the featured speaker. Following the ceremony, Pulaski Presbyterian Church will host a community picnic. The events are open to the public.
JUNE
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. For more information, call Colleen Konyak at (724) 651-7751.
