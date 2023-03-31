ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. For more information, call the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
LENTEN AND EASTER EVENTS
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open to community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
FISH AND SHRIMP FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, VFW Auxiliary Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Butterfly shrimp: six pieces, $10; six pieces with one side, $12; six pieces with two sides, $13; Fish: dinner with two sides, $14; dinner with one side, $12; sandwich, $10. Side choices: mac and cheese, french fries or coleslaw. Eat in or takeout. (724) 658-8257.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNER: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
COD FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (lunch) and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. (supper) March 31 and April 7, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Dine in or take out. Schedule your order by calling (724) 658-3990 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or just walk in.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
EASTER EGG HUNT: 3 p.m. April 1, Pulaski Presbyterian Church, 130 Liberty St.
GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER WALK: 11:30 a.m. April 7, beginning and ending in parking lot of Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St. Walk through the downtown with various stops for a brief devotional and prayer. (724) 654-8761 or office@trinitynewcastle.org.
GOOD FRIDAY “EGG”SPERIENCE: 6:30 p.m. April 7, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free. Service followed by refreshments and flashlight egg hunt for children.
EASTER EGG HUNT AND LUNCH: 10 a.m. to noon April 8, New Bedford Presbyterian Church, 151 Woodland Drive. Pre-register by calling (724) 964-8055.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA: 11 a.m. April 8, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. Sponsored by the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce.
FREE EASTER DINNER: 1 to 3 p.m. April 9, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery available. For more information, contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328.
MARCH
BEER AND WINE TASTING: 6 to 9 p.m. March 31, Eintract Maennerchor, 108 Taylor St. Advance tickets, $25; at the door, $30. The event also will include live music and hor d’oeuvres.
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: March 31, April 1, 2, 13, 14, 15 and 16, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
APRIL
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
ANNUAL FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Household items, jewelry, purses, linens. Special this year, “enormous” quantities of fabrics and notions including upholstery material, cottons, wools, silks, muslin, yard, ribbons, bindings, needles, buttons and miscellaneous craft supplies. All proceeds go toward mission projects.
WATERFOWL WALK: 9 a.m. to noon April 1, Waterfowl Observation Area (Prospect Exit off Route 422), Moraine State Park. Enjoy a morning of birding with Moraine State Park staff and members of the Bartramian Audubon Society. Participants will drive to several locations near the lake for shoreline walks. Interested birders from all skill levels from beginners to experts are welcome. Bring binoculars, if you have them. Dress for the weather
COMMUNITY VENDOR EXPO SPRING 2023: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, The Confluence at 214 E. Washington St. More than 40 vendors expected. Proceeds benefit Cray Youth & Family Services.
HOMETOWN SPRING MARKET: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 and noon to 5 p.m. April 2, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. More than 50 vendors, artisans, small businesses, crafts, baked goods, activities and more. For more information, contact Locke & Key Boutique at (724) 654-8810 or Locke.keyboutique@gmail.com.
SPRING PAW-LOOZA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8, Volant Mills Courtyard, 550 Main St. The event benefitting the Lawrence County Humane Society and Shenango Valley Animal Shelter in Hermitage will include a doggie Easter egg hunt, painting with your pup, pet portraits, a Chinese auction and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. April 8, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; those under 3, free.
RABBIT ROMP: 1 to 3 p.m. April 8, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Child friendly afternoon with the park naturalists to learn about native Pennsylvanian rabbits. The event will start with a story time, followed by a brief introduction to rabbits, an obstacle course, hike and a rabbit-themed craft. For children ages 3-8. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Pre-registration is required on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
PASSOVER SEDER: 10:45 a.m. April 9, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Jeff and Arlene Berge will share the elements used and give the Christological significance of this Jewish holiday. All are welcome.
