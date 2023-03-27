LENTEN AND EASTER EVENTS
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open to community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
FISH AND SHRIMP FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, VFW Auxiliary Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Butterfly shrimp: six pieces, $10; six pieces with one side, $12; six pieces with two sides, $13; Fish: dinner with two sides, $14; dinner with one side, $12; sandwich, $10. Side choices: mac and cheese, french fries or coleslaw. Eat in or takeout. (724) 658-8257.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNER: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
COD FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (lunch) and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. (supper) March 31 and April 7, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Dine in or take out. Schedule your order by calling (724) 658-3990 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or just walk in.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER WALK: 11:30 a.m. April 7, beginning and ending in parking lot of Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St. Walk through the downtown with stops for a brief devotional and prayer. (724) 654-8761 or office@trinitynewcastle.org.
GOOD FRIDAY “EGG”SPERIENCE: 6:30 p.m. April 7, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free. Service followed by refreshments and flashlight egg hunt for children.
FREE EASTER DINNER: 1 to 3 p.m. April 9, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery available. For more information, contact Laurie Miller at (724) 657-4328.
MARCH
VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. No appointment necessary.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Butler Refrigerated Meat, Giant Eagle’s warehouse in Harmony, will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, call (724) 656-3165.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. March 28, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free, open to the public. (724)652-8969.
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: March 31, April 1, 2, 13, 14, 15 and 16, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
APRIL
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
