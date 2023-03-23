LENTEN AND EASTER EVENTS
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open to community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
FISH AND SHRIMP FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, VFW Auxiliary Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Butterfly shrimp: six pieces, $10; six pieces with one side, $12; six pieces with two sides, $13; Fish: dinner with two sides, $14; dinner with one side, $12; sandwich, $10. Side choices: mac and cheese, french fries or coleslaw. Eat in or takeout. (724) 658-8257.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
COD FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (lunch) and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. (supper) March 24, 31 and April 7, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Dine in or take out. Schedule your order by calling (724) 658-3990 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or just walk in.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER WALK: 11:30 a.m. April 7, beginning and ending in parking lot of Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St. Walk through the downtown with various stops for a brief devotional and prayer. (724) 654-8761 or office@trinitynewcastle.org.
GOOD FRIDAY “EGG”SPERIENCE: 6:30 p.m. April 7, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free. Service followed by refreshments and flashlight egg hunt for children.
MARCH
RABIES CLINIC: 9 to 11 a.m. March 25, Wilmington Township (Mercer County) Municipal Building, 35 Auction Road, New Wilmington. $10 per animal. (724) 946-8074
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: March 31, April 1, 2, 13, 14, 15 and 16, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. More than 50 vendors, basket auction and 50/50 raffle. Sponsored by the local ABATE chapter. For more information, contact Mike Dudo at (724) 714-4192.
CRAFT SALE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Wampum. Food and beverages available. Sponsored by the Wampum Legion Auxiliary. Proceeds benefit the Wampum American Legion. (724) 535-4943.
VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. No appointment necessary.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Butler Refrigerated Meat, Giant Eagle’s warehouse in Harmony, will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, call (724) 656-3165.
MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. March 28, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public. (724)652-8969.
APRIL
POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
ANNUAL FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Household items, jewelry, purses, linens. Special this year, “enormous” quantities of fabrics and notions including upholstery material, cottons, wools, silks, muslin, yard, ribbons, bindings, needles, buttons and miscellaneous craft supplies. All proceeds go toward mission projects.
WATERFOWL WALK: 9 a.m. to noon April 1, Waterfowl Observation Area (Prospect Exit off Route 422), Moraine State Park. Enjoy a morning of birding with Moraine State Park staff and members of the Bartramian Audubon Society. Participants will drive to several locations near the lake for shoreline walks. Interested birders from all skill levels from beginners to experts are welcome. Bring binoculars, if you have them. Dress for the weather.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. April 8, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; those under 3, free.
RABBIT ROMP: 1 to 3 p.m. April 8, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Child friendly afternoon with the park naturalists to learn about native Pennsylvanian rabbits. The event will start with a story time, followed by a brief introduction to rabbits of Pennsylvania, a hike to look for rabbits and their tracks and a rabbit-hemed craft. For children ages 3-8. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Pre-registration is required on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
PASSOVER SEDER: 10:45 a.m. April 9, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Jeff and Arlene Berge will share the elements used and give the Christological significance of this Jewish holiday. All are welcome.
SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF SPRING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 14, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. A 1.9-mile hike on the short-loop Sunken Garden Trail. The woods are thawing and coming alive. Learn about the sights and sounds you could hear in the woods this time of year. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.