LENTEN EVENTS
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
FISH AND SHRIMP FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, VFW Auxiliary Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Butterfly shrimp: six pieces, $10; six pieces with one side, $12; six pieces with two sides, $13; Fish: dinner with two sides, $14; dinner with one side, $12; sandwich, $10. Side choices: mac and cheese, french fries or coleslaw. Eat in or takeout. (724) 658-8257.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17, 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
COD FISH FRY: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (lunch) and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. (supper) March 17, 24, 31 and April 7, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Dine in or take out. Schedule your order by calling (724) 658-3990 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or just walk in.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for details.
GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER WALK: 11:30 a.m. April 7, beginning and ending in parking lot of Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St. Walk through the downtown with various stops for a brief devotional and prayer. (724) 654-8761 or office@trinitynewcastle.org.
GOOD FRIDAY “EGG”SPERIENCE: 6:30 p.m. April 7, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free. Service followed by refreshments and flashlight egg hunt for children.
MARCH
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, March 18, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. www.jubileeministriesint.com, (724) 657-3884.
BENEFIT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. March 18, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, toast, juice and coffee. Adults $10, children 5 and under $7. Proceeds benefit the Wampum American Legion.
NEW WILMINGTON PANCAKE DAY: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18, Westminster College, Galbreath Hall Dining Room. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. Adults, $9; children ages 4 to 12, $5; ages 3 and under eat free. Proceeds benefit the New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and fire department.
