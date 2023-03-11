ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. The St. Patrick’s Day dance will be March 15. For more information, call the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
LENTEN EVENTS
LENTEN LUNCHES: noon Wednesdays through April 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Open community members of all ages. Bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service provided. Pastor Marc Stephenson will have a devotional time following the meal. (724) 654-9653.
FISH AND SHRIMP FRY: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, VFW Auxiliary Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Butterfly shrimp: six pieces, $10; six pieces with one side, $12; six pieces with two sides, $13; Fish: dinner with two sides, $14; dinner with one side, $12; sandwich, $10. Side choices: mac and cheese, french fries or coleslaw. Eat in or takeout. (724) 658-8257.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 17, 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH EASTERFEST: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, nut rolls, palm crosses and more. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER WALK: 11:30 a.m. April 7, beginning an ending in parking lot of Trinity Episcopal Church, 212 N. Mill St. Walk through the downtown with various stops for a brief devotional and prayer. (724) 654-8761 or office@trinitynewcastle.org.
GOOD FRIDAY “EGG”SPERIENCE: 6:30 p.m. April 7, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Free. Service followed by refreshments and flashlight egg hunt for children.
MARCH
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. March 11, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; children 3 and under, free.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. 50-plus vendors, basket auction and 50/50 raffle. For more information, contact Mike Dudo at (724) 714-4192.
PIZZELLE MAKING CLASS: 1 p.m. March 13, First Presbyterian Church Rec Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Taught by Diane Collins. Free. All supplies provided. Call Adele at (724) 510-4181 to register. Space is limited.
HILLTOP HIKE: 1 to 3:30 p.m. March 15, Hilltop Trail, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Three-mile hike with moderate to difficult terrain passing by different stages of forest regeneration, cavity-nesting bird boxes and the remains of a springhouse. Dress for the weather and bring a drink and snack. Meet at the trailhead (small parking lot) near the entrance of Bear Run Boat Launch.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, March 18, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
BENEFIT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. March 18, Wampum American Legion Post 749. 436 Beaver St., Wampum. Eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, gravy and biscuits, toast, juice and coffee. Adults $10, children 5 and under $7. Proceeds benefit the Wampum American Legion.{
NEW WILMINGTON PANCAKE DAY: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18, Westminster College, Galbreath Hall Dining Room. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. Adults, $9; children ages 4 to 12, $5; ages 3 and under eat free. Proceeds benefit the New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and fire department.
“WHAT’S THAT DUCK?”: 9 a.m. to noon, March 18, State Park Region 2 Conference Room (195 Park Road, Prospect), Moraine State Park. Start in a classroom setting going over the basic tools to identify all 21 duck species you could see in Pennsylvania. Then hit the shores using binoculars and spotting scopes. Bring binoculars, if you have them, and dress for the weather. Pre-registration is required on the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
•WINTER WEEDS WALK: 1 to 3 p.m. March 18, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Explore the Pleasant Valley and Sunken Garden trails with an easy 1.5-mile hike along Lake Arthur, looking for dried grasses, seedpods and other treats of nature. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots. Meet at the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville.
