MARCH
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. March 11, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4 to 10, $5; children 3 and under, free.{
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. 50-plus vendors, basket auction and 50/50 raffle. For information, Mike Dudo at (724) 714-4192.
PIZZELLE MAKING CLASS: 1 p.m. March 13, First Presbyterian Church Rec Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Taught by Diane Collins. Free. All supplies provided. Call Adele at (724) 510-4181 to register. Space is limited
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, March 18, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.