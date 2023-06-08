CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 8, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Renova Music Festival faculty artists’ concert featuring pianist Dr. Nanette Kaplan Solomon. Tickets available at the door. $10 adulÅts, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
CONCERT: 7 p.m. June 9, Nova Cellars Winery, Pulaski. Free, informal concert by the Renova Music Festival Chamber Groups. renovafestival.net.
TOUR DE DONUT: 8 a.m. June 10 in New Wilmington. Westminster College will host the bicycle race for all abilities and includes 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-mile routes. The doughnut eating challenge is optional.
EVERYTHING STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10, Volant. Featured will be strawberry-themed items from strawberry candles, plants, moonshine and strawberry cider along with many unique items. There is no cost for the event.
LIVING HISTORY DEMONSTRATION: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, Muddy Creek Oil Field, Park Road, Moraine State Park. An award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well, the Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 is open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 10 a.m. to noon, June 10, 528 Boat Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the farm families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear and bring own water and snack. This hike is considered difficult hike. Hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse approximately 2.5 miles of steep, rocky and uneven terrain.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 10, Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Renova Music Festival Chamber Orchestra featuring the premiere of Judy Bruce’s “Waves.” Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. Food vendor: Big Mike’s. Car cruise 1 to 4 p.m. June 11 with DJ Greg Marshall.
CONCERT: 10:30 a.m. June 11, Gardner Chapel and Keys to the Kingdom Church, 2809 Forest Ave. Featuring gospel music by Earl Galloway and Willie Ming. For more information, contact Pastor Karl Moore at (724) 614-8083.
STRAWBERRY SOCIAL: 5 to 7 p.m. June 14, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Sponsored by the deacons. There will be hot dogs, barbecued ham, sloppy joes, pizza, cake and strawberries, and ice cream available to purchase. Piano solos by the students of Norma Henry.
