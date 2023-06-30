JUNE
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL: June 30, July 1 and 2 in Ewing Park.
JULY
SALAMANDER SAFARI: 1 to 3 p.m. July 1, meet outside Davis Hollow Marina Office, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Explore Davis Hollow Creek for salamanders and other critters. There will be a 15-minute walk to the stream. Wear a sturdy pair of walking shoes for hiking to and from the stream. Pack water shoes to slip on at the stream and bring bug spray.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. July 1, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. $10 for adults, $7 for children under 12, free for all veterans with identification.
CRAYFISHING: 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 2, Hell’s Hollow Trail Parking Lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Wear shoes that you can get wet. Dress for the weather, bring water.
HOVERING HUMMINGBIRDS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 6, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Named for the humming noise their wings make, hummingbirds are one of the smallest birds on the planet. At the end of the program, make a trellis to grow one of their favorite native flowers on. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $20, cash only the day of the event to build a trellis. One trellis per family group. Registration is on DCNR Calendar of Events website.
WILMINGTON AREA HIGH SCHOOL ALL-CLASS REUNION: July 7, River Valley Community Resource Center (former Pulaski Elementary School). Social hour at 5:30 p.m.; banquet at 6:30 p.m. $30 per person, checks payable to WAHS Alumni Association. Reservations should be sent to Myrna Young, 358 Pine Spring Drive, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 or call (724) 530-2992 with reservation.
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7-8, St. Elias Orthodox Church Hall, 915 Lynn St., New Castle.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-9, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Yo Momma’s. The “Makers in Motion” will feature the Penn Ohio Clay Guild doing some hands-on demos and a local spinner.
FRIENDS OF THE NEW CASTLE LIBRARY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, Copernicus Room, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Any remaining items will reduced to half price between 2 and 4 p.m. The Friends are not taking donations for this sale.
GROW CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-13 or July 17-20, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12. Includes hands-on learning experiences with plants, animals and insects; exploring forests, ponds and wetlands; playing games; and swimming. Presented by Villa Maria in partnership with the Environmental Collaboration of Ohio. Lunch and snacks provided. For more details, vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
FREE BAND CONCERT: 7 p.m. July 12, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 135 Decker Drive. Featuring the Lawrence County Community Band. Bring lawn chairs. An ice cream social will proceed the concert at 6 p.m.
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 14-16 and 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
FUNDRAISER: 2 to 4 p.m. July 16, ice cream truck fundraiser in the Citgo parking lot, 2335 Harlansburg Road, New Castle. Proceeds will help with medical expenses for Brayden Bintrim, a 14-year-old rising ninth-grader at Laurel, who was seriously hurt in a June 17 motorcycle accident. His father, Travis Bintrim, 49, died in the crash.
GUIDED LABYRINTH WALK: 6:30 p.m. July 19, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Theme: “Moving On: Forgiveness.” Pre-registration preferred by calling (724) 964-8886 or visiting https://vmesc.org/programs-retreats.
CARTER’S CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22, Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice St., Wampum. Benefit car cruise in memory of Carter Woloszyn who died in a May 2021 motorcycle accident. Proceeds benefit Lucy’s First Step, which helps offset funeral and counseling costs for families who have lost a child. Music, food trucks, auctions and 50/50 raffle. Dash plaques to first 100 cars.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
DOG WASH FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29, North Memorial Animal Hospital, 143 Route 18, New Wilmington. Benefits the Humane Society of Lawrence County. The event will include a basket auction, vendors and Chick-fil-A food truck.
AUGUST
BOOK SALE: Aug. 10, 11 and 12, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Accepting donations of used books 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the church. See the secretary. Soft and hardcover books, DVDs and audio books accepted. No encyclopedias or textbooks. Proceeds benefit Kiwanis and Boy Scout Troop 733.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Yo Momma’s. A car cruise is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 with Greg Marshall as DJ.
“THE MAD TEA PARTY”: Aug. 18-20 and 24-27, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP 170TH ANNIVERSARY: Aug. 26, West Pittsburg Playground. Music, crafts, food trucks and more. Parade at 2:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Ceremony to add names to the township memorial.
SEPTEMBER
“DISNEY’S NEWSIES”: Sept. 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
