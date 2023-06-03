JUNE
28TH ANNUAL USED BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. For more information, call Colleen Konyak at (724) 651-7751.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. June 3, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults $10, children $7, veterans eat free with ID.
5K RUN: 9 a.m. June 3, Villa Maria Community Center, 2067 Evergreen Road. 13th annual 5K run or 2-mile walk. Register in person or on the Villa Maria website.
AMISH HOSPITAL BENEFIT AUCTION: Starting at 8 a.m. June 3, New Wilmington Livestock Auction, 2006 Mercer New Wilmington Road. Amish washing machines, buggies, stoves, flowers, quilts, furniture and baked goods. Proceeds help pay medical bills for an Amish family in the community. Open to Amish and non-Amish.
CONCERT: June 3, Wilmington Borough Park amphitheater. First concert in New Wilmington’s “Arts in the Park” series with the Cranberry’s Men Chorus from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by The Lawrence County Brass from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
ARCHERY 101: 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 3, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn the basics of archery and see how good you are at target shooting. For ages 7 and up. Pre-registration required through the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
FULL MOON PADDLE: 8 to 10:30 p.m. June 3, Old 422 Launch by Region 2 office, Prospect exit off Route 422, Moraine State Park. Start the evening off by paddling off into the sunset, then turn around and watch the moon rise light up the night. A limited number of kayaks are available. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets required. Pre-registration required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
WARBLER WALK: 8 a.m. to noon June 4, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Go birding with members of the Bartramian Audubon Society with the main goal of finding as many warblers as possible. Interested birders from all skill levels from beginners to experts are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them along with water and snacks.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6, PA CareerLink, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is recruiting for correctional officers, parole agents and Bureau of Community Corrections Center monitors for all SCI centers in western Pennsylvania. Speak with recruiters. Stable employment; excellent rewards package. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. For more information, call (724) 656-3165 or email Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
“WHAT’S ALL THE BUZZ ABOUT BEES?”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 7, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn more about bees’ life cycle, how we benefit from them and how we can help Å. Make a bee box to take home. Pre-registration is required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website. Cost is $10, cash only the day of the event if you want to build a box. One box per family group.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 8, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Renova Music Festival faculty artists’ concert featuring pianist Dr. Nanette Kaplan Solomon. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
CONCERT: 7 p.m. June 9, Nova Cellars Winery, Pulaski. Free, informal concert by the Renova Music Festival Chamber Groups. renovafestival.net.
TOUR DE DONUT: 8 a.m. June 10 in New Wilmington. Westminster College will host the bicycle race for all abilities and includes 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-mile routes. The doughnut eating challenge is optional.
LIVING HISTORY DEMONSTRATION: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, Muddy Creek Oil Field, Park Road, Moraine State Park. An award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well, the Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 is open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. Food vendor: Big Mike’s. Car cruise 1 to 4 p.m. June 11 with DJ Greg Marshall.
