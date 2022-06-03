JUNE
“WHAT’S ALL THE BUZZ ABOUT BEES?”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 3, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Bees are one of our top pollinators, responsible for one-third of the food that we eat. Learn more about their life cycle, how we benefit from them, and how we can help them. Event includes a short hike. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Whose Wives Are They Anyway?,” 8 p.m. June 3-4, 9-11 and 16-18, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
VILLA MARIA-THON 5K RUN/2 MILE WALK: 9 a.m. June 4, Villa Maria, 2067 Evergreen Road, Villa Maria. $25.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 5 to 8 p.m. June 4, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Chubby’s Pizza. Performances by Bill McCoy, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Cranberry Men’s Chorus, 7 to 8 p.m.
ARTISAN FAIR & CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4, 2204 Shaw Road, Volant. (724) 651-3449.
JOHN THOMPSON MEMORIAL 5K: 8 a.m. to noon June 4, Neshannock High School, 3834 Mitchell Road. Includes one-mile kids’ fun run. $25. Register at RunSignUp.com or SmileyMiles.com.
GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4, meet at 528 Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the farm families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring your own water and snack.
MOVING WALL PROJECT: meeting for those interested in volunteering, 6:30 p.m. June 7 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, 310 5th St. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 157. For more information, contact post157ec@gmail.com.
RENOVA MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 9 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Featuring faculty artists from the chamber music festival along with pianist Dr. Nanette Kaplan Solomon performing the music of Beethoven and Amy Beach. $10 for adults; $5 for students. Tickets available at the door.
TOUR DE DONUT WEEKEND: Donut Dash 5K, June 10, Apple Castle; Tour de Donut, June 11, Westminster College.
SALAMANDER SAFARI: 10 a.m. to noon June 10, meet at the Hells Hollow Trail parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Families can explore Hell Run Creek for salamanders and all the other critters that live there. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes.
MUDDY CREEK OIL FIELD DEMONSTRATION: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11, Park Road, Moraine State Park. The Muddy Creek Oil Well is an award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well. The Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 oil well equipment is restored and open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 and June 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is the Eastbrook Presbyterian Church Alaska Mission Team.
PSYCHIC FAIR: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Sign up for a private reading with a psychic, take a historic ghost tour of Haunted Hill View Manor, or take part in a gallery reading by Greg Nicholas and local psychic Cindy Willoughby. (724) 657-6934.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 5 to 9 p.m. June 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Grannie’s Kitchen. Performances: Mike and Lauren, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; The Abe Diamond Band, 7 to 9 p.m.
FULL MOON PADDLE: 8:30 to 11 p.m. June 14, Old 422 Launch by Region 2 Office (Prospect Exit off 422), Moraine State Park. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets required. Pre-registration required by calling the park office at (724) 368-8811.
RENOVA MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 16 at St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. Featuring faculty artists from the chamber music festival performing the music of Mozart, Max Reger and more. $10 for adults; $5 for students. Tickets available at the door.
“BEAUTIFUL BUTTERFLIES”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 16, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join the park naturalist for a fun-filled evening at the park. At the end of the program, take a short hike and observe which native plants butterflies like the best, and learn how to help them in your own backyard. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
SUMMER SOLSTICE EVENT: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. June 18, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Join noted historian and paranormal investigator Ron Murphy for a talk on the strange happenings at this special time of the year. Then join Murphy investigating the building and the grounds for evidence of the supernatural.
