ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
JUNE
“HOVERING HUMMINGBIRDS”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 29, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join the park naturalist to learn about these amazing birds and how you can feed them in your own backyard. At the end of the program, participants will take a short hike and observe which native plants they like the best. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
“MAGIC METEORS”: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. June 30, Lakeview Beach Area, Pavilion 4, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Celebrate National Meteor Watch Day and learn what in space is defined as a meteor and other objects you can see in the night sky. Bring a chair or blanket and binoculars if you have them. Dress for the weather.
JULY
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY: 5 p.m. July 1, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith.
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. July 1, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Let’s Groove Tonight, Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music, children’s activities.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 2, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 2, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11:30 a.m. July 2, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Veterans eat free. Other adults $2, kids under 12 free.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS AND FOOD FESTIVAL: July 2-4, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. More than 200 arts and crafts booths, food and musical entertainment.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 3, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Cherry Radium (Fleetwood Mac and pop/rock mix). Take your own chairs or blanket.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 3, Brittain Lake, Westminster College. River City Brass Band concert followed by a fireworks display over Brittain Lake. Attendees are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs for seating, as well as picnic baskets and refreshments. Food vendors will be on site. (724) 946-7226.
INDEPENDENCE DAY AT PEARSON PARK: 1 to 10 p.m. July 4, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Inflatable playground and frame games, 1 to 5 p.m.; Face painting, Red Coat Band, 2 to 5 p.m.; sidewalk chalk, 2 to 8 p.m.; food trucks, 2 to 8 p.m.; fire truck rides, 3 to 5 p.m.; D.J. Spidey, 6 to 10 p.m.; fireworks, 10 p.m.
CONCERT: by the New Song Choir from Geneva College, 7 p.m. July 5, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley (Slippery Rock Township), New Castle. Call (724) 924-9519 for more information.
WANDER ELLWOOD CITY — OPEN STREETS NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m. p.m. July 6. Merchants on 5th Street and Lawrence Avenue will be open with music in the community plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., along with food and activities. Musical performance by Morgan Gruber and bagpiper Bryan Crable.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 8-9, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
SLOVENEFEST: July 8-10, SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley. Three-day event celebrating the food, music, culture and fun of Slovenia.
CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. 25 vendors inside and outside. Lunch can be purchased from noon to 2 p.m. in the church kitchen.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 9, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 9, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 10, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale. Take your own chairs or blanket.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is The Whole Sh’Bang — Michonda Weber Whiting Catering.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 14-16, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. July 15, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by The Wait.
NEIL SIMON’S “THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG”: July 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 15, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
OUTDOOR MOVIE: 7 p.m. July 15, Decker Drive location of Grace United Methodist Ministry. Bring chairs. Refreshments will be provided.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 16, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 16, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
INDOOR YARD SALE/BAKE SALE/SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2323 Old Butler Road. Proceeds got to church roof fund with a tithe going to ARISE. For more information, call (724) 657-4733.
BEATLEMANIA AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 16, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Big Mike’s Food Shack. Performance: 6 to 8 p.m., Beatlemania with the Liverpool Lads.
ARISE GOLF SCRAMBLE: 9 a.m. July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person. Deadline to register is July 13. Call (724) 652-9206 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3kw4vw89.
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. July 16, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring RMS Trio. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
ENON VALLEY COMMUNITY DAY AND BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 16, 95 Cass St., Enon Valley. Breakfast at Masonic Lodge, 7 to 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at Memorial Park, 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m.; vendors and crafters, Amish doughnuts, carnival bingo, historical displays, Civil War encampment, children’s activities, bluegrass festival, fireworks.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 17, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Trainwreck (classic rock and modern country). Take your own chairs or blanket.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 19, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe’s. Performance by USAF Heritage Brass Band.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: July 20, sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. Cost is $75, which includes rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com to print an application. Send the completed application along with a check or money order for $75 to make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 21-23, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. July 22, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by Grandview Soul.
THE TRAIL THAT SHALL NOT BE NAMED WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. July 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 23, Nova Destinations, 1478 Route 208, New Wilmington. Participants receive a drink and treat at each stop, including Nova Cellars, Brew 32, Knockin Noggin, Scallywags Distilling, The Orchard and Spring Water Seltzer. Purchase tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/ypxxk2ba
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “Encanto,” 8:30 p.m. July 23, New Wilmington Borough Park. Bring blanket or chairs.
INDOOR YARD SALE/BAKE SALE/SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2323 Old Butler Road. Proceeds got to church roof fund with a tithe going to ARISE. For more information, call (724) 657-4733.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 23, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. July 23, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Tony Barge and the Honky Tonk Heroes. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
CASEY K CREATIONS COMMUNITY DAY: Noon to 7 p.m. July 23, Casey K Creations, 2701 Wilmington Road. Chick-Fil-A and Kim’s Ice Cream trucks, Jeff Feola, Creekside Winery, Croakers Brewing Company, vendors, face painting, drawings, giveaways, discounted pottery painting.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 23, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 24, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Jon & Bob (‘70s and ‘80s, acoustic). Take your own chairs or blanket.
THE TRAIL THAT SHALL NOT BE NAMED WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. July 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 30, Nova Destinations, 1478 Route 208, New Wilmington. Participants receive a drink and treat at each stop, including Nova Cellars, Brew 32, Knockin Noggin, Scallywags Distilling, The Orchard and Spring Water Seltzer. Purchase tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/ypxxk2ba
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. July 30, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Lawrence County Brass. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. July 30, downtown New Castle.
INVESTIGATE HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 30, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Ghost Hunting 101 class with Dave Juliano from 1 to 4 p.m., tour from 7 to 8 p.m., explore from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Prices range from $40 to $95. (724) 657-6934.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 30, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 30, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 31, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Dante DiThomas Swing Band. Take your own chairs or blanket.
AUGUST
WESTERN PA BALLOON QUEST: Aug. 3-7, Scotland Meadows Park, Union Township. Preview night for amusement rides, Aug. 3; Balloon Glow (dusk) and rides, Aug. 4; 6 to 7 p.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), amusement rides, crafts, Aug. 5; morning (6 to 7 a.m.) and evening (6 to 7 p.m.) balloon launches (weather permitting), amusements, rides, crafts, Aug. 6; 6 to 7 a.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), Aug. 7. Food and live entertainment every day.
WANDER ELLWOOD CITY — OPEN STREETS NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m. p.m. Aug. 3. Merchants on 5th Street and Lawrence Avenue will be open with music in the community plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., along with food and activities. Musical performance by The D Tour B.
WAMPUM 225 ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Aug. 4-7, Main Street and Wampum Community Park. 6 p.m. Aug. 4, Wampum History Gymnasium, Wampum High 1950s basketball games will be displayed and food, brewery and winery available; Aug. 5, Car cruise, time capsule at 5 p.m., concert by The Dorals at 8 p.m.; Aug. 6, pre-parade performance at 12:30 p.m., parade at 1 p.m., Music in the Park at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m., fire department/EMS presentations, carnival games, food, arts and crafts, pinewood derby, cornhole tournament, bonfire; fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 6; Aug. 7, community church service at 10 a.m.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY: 5 p.m. Aug. 5, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Adoration and Confessions, Benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BEST OF THE FEST: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5-6, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Music, multi-cultural food, family activities.
MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: Aug. 5-7, South Shore of Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Music, fireworks.
DAWSON’S ORCHARDS DINNER SERIES: Aug. 5, Dawson’s Orchards, 122 Petersburg Road. Dining under old apple trees with menu prepared by notable Pittsburgh chefs, paired with selections from local wineries and breweries. Ticket includes behind-the-scenes tour of working orchard. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.dawsonsorchards.com/farm-dinners
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by The Wrangler Band.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 6, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to Aug. 6, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6-7, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Justified (classic country and contemporary Christian). Take your own chairs or blanket.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 7 p.m. Aug. 9 , New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe’s. Performance by Lawrence County Community Band. Food by Pizza Joe’s.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID:” Aug. 12-13, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombelle. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
CHILDREN’S SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL: Noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12, Hoyt Center for the Arts. Live performances, interactive art and crafts, face painting, caricatures, mini golf, tie dye and more. Visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 13, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “Space Jam,” 8:30 p.m. Aug 13, New Wilmington Borough Park. Take your own blankets and chairs.
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 12-14, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 13, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HILL-CON PARANORMAL CONVENTION: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Speakers, vendors, gallery reading, building tours. (724) 657-6934
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. Aug 13, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Allegheny Brass Band. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is Best Eats and Treats.
COMMUNITY DAY AT PEARSON PARK: 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Rapid Tappets car cruise, kids’ inflatable slides, games, sidewalk chalk, food truck, YMCA games, craft, toy and food vendors. The Wait will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. Ice cream social ($5) to benefit Hess Figure Skating.
LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: Aug. 15-20, Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. For complete schedule, visit https://www.lawrencecountyfair.com/fair-week/fair-schedule/
VIETNAM VETERANS MOVING WALL: Aug. 18-22, Ewing Park, Ellwood City
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID:” Aug. 18-20, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombelle. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 18-21, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by The Labra Brothers.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 20, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TRIBUTE BAND: 7 p.m. Aug. 20, New Wilmington Amphitheater. Food provided by Smothers Brothers BBQ.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by The Dorals (oldies and Motown). Take your own chairs or blanket.
“ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID:” Aug. 25-27, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombelle. Tickets available at redbarnplayers.com
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 4 p.m. Aug. 26. Rotary Club BBQ chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., 5 p.m. performance: Sounds of Summer, Westminster students and firends.
AROUND THE WORLD WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 27, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight-and-food pairing at each location. Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin,’ The Orchard, Springwater Seltzer & Scallywag Distilling will all be taking on the persona of a different country with specialty drinks at each location.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 27, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
CRAFT SHOW/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road. Proceeds benefit the Marti Park Foundation for upkeep and renovations of the park.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
2022 ROCK FOR RELAY: Noon, Aug. 27, Eintracht Picnic Grounds, 586 McKee Crossing Road. Basket auction, 50/50 raffle, food vendors, cash bar, live music by EPIC (1 p.m.), The Zoo (3 p.m.), Snarfunkle (5 p.m.), Grandview Soul (7 p.m.) and The Wait (9 p.m.). All proceeds benefit Team InVINCEable for American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 28, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by the Red Coat Brass Band. Take your own chairs or blanket.
MEMORIES CAR CRUISE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 28, downtown New Castle! Registration starts at 10 a.m. with dash plaques to the first 200 cars.Annual event featuring antique, classic and special interest vehicles. Entertainment including The Gem Tones, The Dorals and DJs. Door prizes, event T-shirts, 50/50, auction, food and craft vendors. Free admission.
SEPTEMBER
30th ANNUAL BACK TO THE 50’S WEEKEND: Sept. 2-4, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Live entertainment, food, automotive vendors, vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles. For entertainment scheduled, visit https://www.facebook.com/Backtothe50sWeekendInc
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 3, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
WANDER ELLWOOD CITY — OPEN STREETS NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m. p.m. Aug. 7. Merchants on 5th Street and Lawrence Avenue will be open with music in the community plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., along with food and activities. Musical performance by The D Leftovers.
UNITED WAY DAY OF CARING: Sept. 8, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St. Opening breakfast followed by day of community service. Reservations:(724) 658-8528 or UWLawCty@comcast.net
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10, New Wilmington Borough Park. Performance by Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale, food by Chubby’s Pizzeria.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 10, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
“DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK;” Sept. 16-17, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Smothers Brothers BBQ. Performances by The Dante DiThomas Swing Band (3 to 4:30 p.m.) and The Jim Frank Combo (5 to 6 p.m.)
“DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK;” Sept. 22-24, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
“DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE DARK;” Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Red Barn Players, 1279 Route 288, Fombell. Tickets at https://www.redbarnplayers.com/
OCTOBER
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 28, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
DECEMBER
“SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.