ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
JUNE
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25, South New Castle Borough. A flier with a map of participants will be available. Any borough resident who would like to have their address included in the flier may text or call (724) 651-7040 no later than June 21.
WOMEN OF THE PARANORMAL: 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 25, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Meet-and-greet with Heather Taddy and Kristin Lee, followed by a talk and tours of the building. (724) 657-6934.
FREE SHREDDING EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon June 25, Scott Township Fire Department, 3712 Harlansburg Road. Sponsored by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine. (724) 652-2120.
SPRINGTIME TEA PARTY: sponsored by Ellwood City Area Public Library, 1 to 3 p.m. June 25, Calvin Presbyterian Church, Crescent Avenue, Ellwood City. Menu includes finger sandwiches, spanakopita, skewers and homemade cookies. Basket raffle. Wear a hat. Prize for best hat. Tickets are $20 in advance and available in person at the library or call (724) 758-6458.
AMATEUR RADIO FIELD DAY: 2 to 7 p.m. June 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26, Lawrence County 911 Center, 1451 Countyline Road. Watch for signs pointing to the rear of the garages. Learn about ham radio and its operations during civil emergences. Four stations will be in operation, including one that will attempt to contact the International Space Station and other orbit satellites.
PURPLE MARTIN SEMINAR: 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 28, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Bill Wenger, a volunteer for the Purple Martin Conservation Association, will provide an up-close and personal look at these birds. Wenger takes care of many of the purple martin colonies on the east side of Pymatuning Reservoir. After the talk, participants will perform a real nest check at the martin colony at Moraine.
“HOVERING HUMMINGBIRDS”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 29, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join the park naturalist to learn about these amazing birds and how you can feed them in your own backyard. At the end of the program, participants will take a short hike and observe which native plants they like the best. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
“MAGIC METEORS”: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. June 30, Lakeview Beach Area, Pavilion 4, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Celebrate National Meteor Watch Day and learn what in space is defined as a meteor and other objects you can see in the night sky. Bring a chair or blanket and binoculars if you have them. Dress for the weather.
JULY
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY: 5 p.m. July 1, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS AND FOOD FESTIVAL: July 2-4, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. More than 200 arts and crafts booths, food and musical entertainment.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 3, Brittain Lake, Westminster College. River City Brass Band concert followed by a fireworks display over Brittain Lake. Attendees are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs for seating, as well as picnic baskets and refreshments. Food vendors will be on site. (724) 946-7226.
CONCERT: by the New Song Choir from Geneva College, 7 p.m. July 5, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley (Slippery Rock Township), New Castle. Call (724) 924-9519 for more information.
SLOVENEFEST: July 8-10, SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley. Three-day event celebrating the food, music, culture and fun of Slovenia.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 14-16 and 21-23, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is The Whole Sh’Bang — Michonda Weber Whiting Catering.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
NEIL SIMON’S “THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG”: July 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 15, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
OUTDOOR MOVIE: 7 p.m. July 15, Decker Drive location of Grace United Methodist Ministry. Bring chairs. Refreshments will be provided.
BEATLEMANIA AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 16, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Big Mike’s Food Shack. Performance: 6 to 8 p.m., Beatlemania with the Liverpool Lads.
ARISE GOLF SCRAMBLE: 9 a.m. July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person. Deadline to register is July 13. Call (724) 652-9206 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3kw4vw89.
10TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: benefits Arise, 9 a.m. shotgun start, July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person; $320 per team. (724) 652-9206.
