JUNE
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, June 24, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
FLOWER POWER DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24, Main Street, Volant. Enjoy a day of small-town shopping while celebrating the 1960s and ‘70s with tie dye and flowers, featuring food trucks, music and a costume contest along with shopping specials.
STORYTELLING ON THE LAWN: 1 p.m. June 24, Lawrence County Historical Society. Geared for ages 5-12. Free and open to the public. For reservations, call (724) 658-4022. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Drinks and snacks sold at the event. Face painting offered for a small fee. Tours of the Clavelli Mansion available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tour reservations can be made by calling the LCHS at (724) 658-4022. The tour fee is $5 per person.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26-30, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. “Summer Seaquest” is free for all children ages 3 through sixth grade. Includes crafts, snacks, music and Bible lessons. For more information or to register, call (724) 652-8062 or visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/vbs2023ncepc.
OUTDOOR EXPLORERS: 10 a.m. to noon, June 28 and 29, Kildoo Picnic Area, McConnells Mill State Park. For children ages 6 to 8. Activities all about rocks, geology and the Slippery Rock Gorge. Tour the gristmill and sample some grains ground by millstones. Adults must accompany children. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, bring drink. Each day is a different program. Registration required at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/outdoor_explorers_day_camp_for_children_ages_six_to_eight.
WATERCOLOR CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon, June 29, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Bring supplies if you have them, or materials will be provided. Open to adults of all skill levels. $2 donation requested. Class size is limited, preregistration required. Call (724) 368-9185.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL: June 30, July 1 and 2 in Ewing Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.