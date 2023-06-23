ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, 1928 E. Washington St. There will be no dance June 28; July 5 will be the annual red, white and blue dance. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Nathan Parrott and Kristy Lake will cue the rounds. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
BIBLE STUDY: 1 p.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. All welcome.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JUNE
MUD DAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23, Lakeview Beach Area, Moraine State Park. Learn how important mud is for wildlife. Four stations of activities.
CRUISING THROUGH LAKE ARTHUR HISTORY: 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 23, meet beside Owlet Gift Shop in McDanel’s Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn the park’s history while cruising Lake Arthur on a pontoon boat. Seating is limited. Cost: $17/adult, $15/seniors and military and $8/children. Pre-registration required by calling (724) 368-9185.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, June 24, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
FLOWER POWER DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24, Main Street, Volant. Enjoy a day of small-town shopping while celebrating the 1960s and ‘70s with tie dye and flowers, featuring food trucks, music and a costume contest along with shopping specials.
STORYTELLING ON THE LAWN: 1 p.m. June 24, Lawrence County Historical Society. Geared for ages 5-12. Free and open to the public. For reservations, call (724) 658-4022. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Drinks and snacks sold at the event. Face painting offered for a small fee. Tours of the Clavelli Mansion available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tour reservations can be made by calling the LCHS at (724) 658-4022. The tour fee is $5 per person.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26-30, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. “Summer Seaquest” is free for all children ages 3 through sixth grade. Includes crafts, snacks, music and Bible lessons. For more information or to register, call (724) 652-8062 or visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/vbs2023ncepc.
OUTDOOR EXPLORERS: 10 a.m. to noon, June 28 and 29, Kildoo Picnic Area, McConnells Mill State Park. For children ages 6 to 8. Activities all about rocks, geology and the Slippery Rock Gorge. Tour the gristmill and sample some grains ground by millstones. Adults must accompany children. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, bring drink. Each day is a different program. Registration required at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/outdoor_explorers_day_camp_for_children_ages_six_to_eight.
WATERCOLOR CLASS: 10 a.m. to noon, June 29, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Bring supplies if you have them, or materials will be provided. Open to adults of all skill levels. $2 donation requested. Class size is limited, preregistration required. Call (724) 368-9185.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL: June 30, July 1 and 2 in Ewing Park.
JULY
SALAMANDER SAFARI: 1 to 3 p.m. July 1, meet outside Davis Hollow Marina Office, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Explore Davis Hollow Creek for salamanders and other critters. There will be a 15-minute walk to the stream. Wear a sturdy pair of walking shoes for hiking to and from the stream. Pack water shoes to slip on at the stream and bring bug spray.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. July 1, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. $10 for adults, $7 for children under 12, free for all veterans with identification.
CRAYFISHING: 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 2, Hell’s Hollow Trail Parking Lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Wear shoes that you can get wet. Dress for the weather, bring water.
HOVERING HUMMINGBIRDS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 6, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Named for the humming noise their wings make, hummingbirds are one of the smallest birds on the planet. At the end of the program, make a trellis to grow one of their favorite native flowers on. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $20, cash only the day of the event to build a trellis. One trellis per family group. Registration is on DCNR Calendar of Events website.
WILMINGTON AREA HIGH SCHOOL ALL-CLASS REUNION: July 7, River Valley Community Resource Center (former Pulaski Elementary School). Social hour at 5:30 p.m.; banquet at 6:30 p.m. $30 per person, checks payable to WAHS Alumni Association. Reservations should be sent to Myrna Young, 358 Pine Spring Drive, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 or call (724) 530-2992 with reservation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-9, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday.
GROW CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-13 or July 17-20, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12. Includes hands-on learning experiences with plants, animals and insects; exploring forests, ponds and wetlands; playing games; and swimming. Presented by Villa Maria in partnership with the Environmental Collaboration of Ohio. Lunch and snacks provided. For more details, vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
FREE BAND CONCERT: 7 p.m. July 12, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 135 Decker Drive. Featuring the Lawrence County Community Band. Bring lawn chairs. An ice cream social will proceed the concert at 6 p.m.
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 14-16 and 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
CARTER’S CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22, Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice St., Wampum. Benefit car cruise in memory of Carter Woloszyn. Proceeds benefit Lucy’s First Step. Music, food trucks, auctions and 50/50 raffle. Dash plaques to first 100 cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.