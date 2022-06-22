WILDLIFE PADDLE: 9:30 a.m. to noon June 23, meet at Upper 528 Boat Launch, Moraine State Park. Join the Park Naturalist for an interpretive kayak excursion. Bring binoculars. A limited number of kayaks are available. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets and pre-registration are required. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24-25, South New Castle Borough. A flier with a map of participants will be available.
BIRD DAY CAMP: for ages 6-8 only, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 24, meet at Lakeview Pavilion 4, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn all about birds through hands-on activities, games, observation, examination of bird mounts and more. All equipment and materials provided by the park. Pre-registration required. $15. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
WOMEN OF THE PARANORMAL: 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 25, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Meet-and-greet with Heather Taddy and Kristin Lee, followed by a talk and tours of the building. (724) 657-6934.
FREE SHREDDING EVENT: 10 a.m. to noon June 25, Scott Township Fire Department, 3712 Harlansburg Road. Sponsored by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine. (724) 652-2120.
SPRINGTIME TEA PARTY: sponsored by Ellwood City Area Public Library, 1 to 3 p.m. June 25, Calvin Presbyterian Church, Crescent Avenue, Ellwood City. Menu includes finger sandwiches, spanakopita, skewers and homemade cookies. Basket raffle. Wear a hat. Prize for best hat. Tickets are $20 in advance and available in person at the library or call (724) 758-6458.
AMATEUR RADIO FIELD DAY: 2 to 7 p.m. June 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26, Lawrence County 911 Center, 1451 Countyline Road. Watch for signs pointing to the rear of the garages. Learn about ham radio and its operations during civil emergences. Four stations will be in operation, including one that will attempt to contact the International Space Station and other orbit satelllites.
PURPLE MARTIN SEMINAR: 10 to 11:30 a.m., June 28, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Bill Wenger, a volunteer for the Purple Martin Conservation Association, will provide an up-close and personal look at these birds. Wenger takes care of many of the purple martin colonies on the east side of Pymatuning Reservoir. After the talk, participants will perform a real nest check at the martin colony at Moraine.
”HOVERING HUMMINGBIRDS”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 29, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join the park naturalist to learn about these amazing birds and how you can feed them in your own backyard. At the end of the program, participants will take a short hike and observe which native plants they like the best. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
”MAGIC METEORS”: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. June 30, Lakeview Beach Area, Pavilion 4, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Celebrate National Meteor Watch Day and learn what in space is defined as a meteor and other objects you can see in the night sky. Bring a chair or blanket and binoculars if you have them. Dress for the weather.
JULY
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY: 5 p.m. July 1, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Adoration and Confessions, Benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS AND FOOD FESTIVAL: July 2-4, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. More than 200 arts and crafts booths, food and musical entertainment.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 3, Brittain Lake, Westminster College. River City Brass Band concert followed by a fireworks display over Brittain Lake. Attendees are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs for seating, as well as picnic baskets and refreshments. Food vendors will be on site. (724) 946-7226.
SLOVENEFEST: July 8-10, SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley. Three-day event celebrating the food, music, culture and fun of Slovenia.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 14-16 and 21-23, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is The Whole Sh’Bang — Michonda Weber Whiting Catering.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
NEIL SIMON’S “THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG”: July 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 15, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
OUTDOOR MOVIE: 7 p.m. July 15, Decker Drive location of Grace United Methodist Ministry. Bring chairs. Refreshments will be provided.
BEATLEMANIA AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 16, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Big Mike’s Food Shack. Performance: 6 to 8 p.m., Beatlemania with the Liverpool Lads.
ARISE GOLF SCRAMBLE: 9 a.m. July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person. Deadline to register is July 13. Call (724) 652-9206 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3kw4vw89.
ENON VALLEY COMMUNITY DAY AND BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 16, 95 Cass St., Enon Valley. Breakfast at Masonic Lodge, 7 to 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at Memorial Park, 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m.; vendors and crafters, Amish doughnuts, carnival bingo, historical displays, Civil War encampment, children’s activities, bluegrass festival, fireworks.
10TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: benefits Arise, 9 a.m. shotgun start, July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person or $320 per team. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 19, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe’s. Performance by USAF Heritage Brass Band.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: July 20, sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. Cost is $75, which includes rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com to print an application. Send the completed application along with a check or money order for $75 to make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “Encanto,” 8:30 p.m. July 23, New Wilmington Borough Park. Bring blanket or chairs.
FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. July 30, downtown New Castle.
INVESTIGATE HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 30, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Ghost Hunting 101 class with Dave Juliano from 1 to 4 p.m., tour from 7 to 8 p.m., explore from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Prices range from $40 to $95. (724) 657-6934.
AUGUST
WESTERN PA BALLOON QUEST: Aug. 3-7, Scotland Meadows Park, Union Township. Preview night for amusement rides, Aug. 3; Balloon Glow (dusk) and rides, Aug. 4; 6 to 7 p.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), amusement rides, crafts, Aug. 5; morning (6 to 7 a.m.) and evening (6 to 7 p.m.) balloon launches (weather permitting), amusements, rides, crafts, Aug. 6; 6 to 7 a.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), Aug. 7. Food and live entertainment every day.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY: 5 p.m. Aug. 5, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Adoration and Confessions, Benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BEST OF THE FEST: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5-6, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Music, multi-cultural food, family activities,
MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: Aug. 5-7, South Shore of Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Music, fireworks.
”THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 12-14 and 18-21, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is Best Eats and Treats.
MEMORIES CAR CRUISE: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 28, downtown New Castle. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with dash plaques to the first 200 cars.Annual event featuring antique, classic and special interest vehicles. Entertainment including The Gem Tones, The Dorals and DJs. Door prizes, event T-shirts, 50/50, auction, food and craft vendors. Free admission.
OCTOBER
”THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”:Oct. 21-23 and 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
DECEMBER
”SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
