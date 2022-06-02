ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
JUNE
BOOK SIGNING: 6 to 8 p.m. June 2, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Book signing by Dale Perelman for “Death at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles” and Phillip Warren for “Winter’s Dead.” “Winter’s Dead” available on Amazon.
“WHAT’S ALL THE BUZZ ABOUT BEES?” 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 3, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Bees are one of our top pollinators, responsible for one-third of the food that we eat. Learn more about their life cycle, how we benefit from them, and how we can help them. Event includes a short hike. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Whose Wives Are They Anyway?,” 8 p.m. June 3-4, 9-11 and 16-18, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
VILLA MARIA-THON 5K RUN/2 MILE WALK: 9 a.m. June 4, Villa Maria, 2067 Evergreen Road, Villa Maria. $25.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 5 to 8 p.m. June 4, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Chubby’s Pizza. Performances by Bill McCoy, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Cranberry Men’s Chorus, 7 to 8 p.m.
ARTISAN FAIR & CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4, 2204 Shaw Road, Volant. (724) 651-3449.
JOHN THOMPSON MEMORIAL 5K: 8 a.m. to noon June 4, Neshannock High School, 3834 Mitchell Road. Includes one-mile kids’ fun run. $25. Register at RunSignUp.com or SmileyMiles.com.
GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4, meet at 528 Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the farm families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring your own water and snack.
TOUR DE DONUT WEEKEND: Donut Dash 5K, June 10, Apple Castle; Tour de Donut, June 11, Westminster College.
SALAMANDER SAFARI: 10 a.m. to noon June 10, meet at the Hells Hollow Trail parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Families can explore Hell Run Creek for salamanders and all the other critters that live there. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes.
MUDDY CREEK OIL FIELD DEMONSTRATION: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11, Park Road, Moraine State Park. The Muddy Creek Oil Well is an award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well. The Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 oil well equipment is restored and open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 and June 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is the Eastbrook Presbyterian Church Alaska Mission Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.