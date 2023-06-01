JUNE
28TH ANNUAL USED BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 2 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road.
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY HIKE: 2 p.m. June 2, meet beside Pavilion 7, McDanels Launch Area, Moraine State Park. Walk a small section of road, then it’s into the forest traversing downhill through hardwood and pine forests towards the mouth of Porters Cove then under the 422 bridge to Muddy Creek Dam that creates Lake Arthur. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse rocky and uneven terrain. Bring water and trail snacks.
FAMILY FISHING: 6 to 9 p.m. June 2, meet near Bear Run Launch, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn basic fishing skills like knot tying, casting, baiting the hook and taking a fish off the hook. No fishing license required. All equipment provided by PA Fish and Boat Commission. Reservations required, call the Moraine Park office at (724) 368-8811 to make reservations and for more information.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. For more information, call Colleen Konyak at (724) 651-7751.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. June 3, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults $10, children $7, veterans eat free with ID.
5K RUN: 9 a.m. June 3, Villa Maria Community Center, 2067 Evergreen Road. 13th annual 5K run or 2-mile walk. Register in person or on the Villa Maria website.
AMISH HOSPITAL BENEFIT AUCTION: Starting at 8 a.m. June 3, New Wilmington Livestock Auction, 2006 Mercer New Wilmington Road. Amish washing machines, buggies, stoves, flowers, quilts, furniture and baked goods. Proceeds help pay medical bills for an Amish family in the community. Open to Amish and non-Amish.
CONCERT: June 3, Wilmington Borough Park amphitheater. First concert in New Wilmington’s “Arts in the Park” series with the Cranberry’s Men Chorus from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by The Lawrence County Brass from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
ARCHERY 101: 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 3, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn the basics of archery and see how good you are at target shooting. For ages 7 and up. Pre-registration required through the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
FULL MOON PADDLE: 8 to 10:30 p.m. June 3, Old 422 Launch by Region 2 office, Prospect exit off Route 422, Moraine State Park. Start the evening off by paddling off into the sunset, then turn around and watch the moon rise light up the night. A limited number of kayaks are available. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets required. Pre-registration required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
WARBLER WALK: 8 a.m. to noon June 4, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Go birding with members of the Bartramian Audubon Society with the main goal of finding as many warblers as possible. Interested birders from all skill levels from beginners to experts are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them along with water and snacks.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6, PA CareerLink, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is recruiting for correctional officers, parole agents and Bureau of Community Corrections Center monitors for all SCI centers in western Pennsylvania. Speak with recruiters. Stable employment; excellent rewards package. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. For more information, call (724) 656-3165 or email Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
“WHAT’S ALL THE BUZZ ABOUT BEES?”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 7, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn more about bees’ life cycle, how we benefit from them and how we can help them. Make a bee box to take home. Pre-registration is required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website. Cost is $10, cash only the day of the event if you want to build a box. One box per family group.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 8, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Renova Music Festival faculty artists’ concert featuring pianist Dr. Nanette Kaplan Solomon. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
CONCERT: 7 p.m. June 9, Nova Cellars Winery, Pulaski. Free, informal concert by the Renova Music Festival Chamber Groups. renovafestival.net.
TOUR DE DONUT: 8 a.m. June 10 in New Wilmington. Westminster College will host the bicycle race for all abilities and includes 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-mile routes. The doughnut eating challenge is optional.
LIVING HISTORY DEMONSTRATION: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, Muddy Creek Oil Field, Park Road, Moraine State Park. An award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well, the Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 is open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
GLACIER RIDGE SHORELINE HIKE: 10 a.m. to noon, June 10, 528 Boat Launch, Moraine State Park. Hike among evergreens leaning over the lake, by old foundations built by the farm families who owned this land and traverse the spine of a hill left by a powerful glacier. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear and bring own water and snack. This hike is considered difficult hike. Hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse approximately 2.5 miles of steep, rocky and uneven terrain.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 10, Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Renova Music Festival Chamber Orchestra featuring the premiere of Judy Bruce’s “Waves.” Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. Food vendor: Big Mike’s. Car cruise 1 to 4 p.m. June 11 with DJ Greg Marshall
CONCERT: 10:30 a.m. June 11, Gardner Chapel and Keys to the Kingdom Church, 2809 Forest Ave. Featuring gospel music by Earl Galloway and Willie Ming. For more information, contact Pastor Karl Moore at (724) 614-8083.
STRAWBERRY SOCIAL: 5 to 7 p.m. June 14, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Sponsored by the deacons. There will be hot dogs, barbecued ham, sloppy joes, pizza, cake and strawberries, and ice cream available to purchase. Piano solos by the students of Norma Henry.
DISCOVER PORTERS COVE PADDLE: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 15, Porters Cove Boat Launch, Moraine State Park. Guided ecotour of Porters Cove. Learn about the history behind the cove’s name, what existed here before the park, the tributaries flowing into the lake and the flora and fauna. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear will be provided, or bring your own. Lifejackets are required. Reservations are required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 15, St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. Renova Music Festival faculty artists’ concert. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
FIREFLIES!: 8 to 9:30 p.m. June 16, Pavilion 1, Pleasant Valley Loop, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn about fireflies’ unique lives and how you can help scientists by observing fireflies in your own backyard. Families construct a craft together, then go in search of fireflies.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 16, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Renova Music Festival young artist chamber ensembles. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
“SISTAS, THE MUSICAL”: June 16-18, New Castle Playhouse Annex Theatre, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 17, Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Renova Chamber Orchestra. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
RISING STARS THEATRE CAMP: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Performance June 24. For ages 7 to 18. Week-long theater experience with vocal, dance and general theater instruction. Tuition is $200 with payment due by June 19. Calling (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or visit newcastleplayhouse.org.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: June 21, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
