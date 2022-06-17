ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
JUNE
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Whose Wives Are They Anyway?,” 8 p.m. June 17-18, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DET. 788 MONTHLY BREAKFAST: 8:30 a.m. June 18, DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant, 100 W. Washington St. All local Marines welcome.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8-11 a.m. June 18, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, sausage gravy and biscuits, french toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. $10, adults; $6, children. This is the last breakfast until September.
SUMMER SOLSTICE EVENT: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. June 18, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Join noted historian and paranormal investigator Ron Murphy for a talk on the strange happenings at this special time of the year. Then join Murphy investigating the building and the grounds for evidence of the supernatural.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” 8:30 p.m. June 18, New Wilmington Borough Park.
NEIL BERG’S 50 YEARS OF ROCK AND ROLL CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 18, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Single tickets $42, $39, $37 and $33. Order by calling (724) 946-7354.
GLACIER RIDGE TRAIL OVERNIGHT HIKING TRIP: June 18-19, Moraine State Park. Hike a total of eight miles on the Glacier Ridge Trail. Sleep in the cabin bunkhouse or pitch a tent, your choice. Use Dutch ovens to cook with food provided. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse steep, rocky and uneven terrain. Bring plenty of water, trail snacks, sleeping bag and pillow. Cost is $30. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22, IBEW Local 712 Training Facility, 3891 Wilmington Road, hosted by PA CareerLink offices of Lawrence and Mercer counties. Representatives from up to 100 employers and training providers will be on hand. Free to attend for job seekers. More information, including the most updated list of exhibitors, is available on the job fair website, www.tinyurl.com/jointJF. Employers should contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@wcjp.org for exhibitor information.
WILDLIFE PADDLE: 9:30 a.m. to noon June 23, meet at Upper 528 Boat Launch, Moraine State Park. Join the Park Naturalist for an interpretive kayak excursion. Bring binoculars. A limited number of kayaks are available. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets and pre-registration are required. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24-25, South New Castle Borough. A flier with a map of participants will be available. Any borough resident who would like to have their address included in the flier may text or call (724) 651-7040 no later than June 21.
BIRD DAY CAMP: for ages 6-8 only, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 24, meet at Lakeview Pavilion 4, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn all about birds through hands-on activities, games, observation, examination of bird mounts and more. All equipment and materials provided by the park. Pre-registration required. $15. To register, call the park office at (724) 368-8811.
WOMEN OF THE PARANORMAL: 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 25, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Meet-and-greet with Heather Taddy and Kristin Lee, followed by a talk and tours of the building. (724) 657-6934.
SPRINGTIME TEA PARTY: sponsored by Ellwood City Area Public Library, 1 to 3 p.m. June 25, Calvin Presbyterian Church, Crescent Avenue, Ellwood City. Menu includes finger sandwiches, spanakopita, skewers and homemade cookies. Basket raffle. Wear a hat. Prize for best hat. Tickets are $20 in advance and available in person at the library or call (724) 758-6458.
PURPLE MARTIN SEMINAR: 10 to 11:30 a.m., June 28, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Bill Wenger, a volunteer for the Purple Martin Conservation Association, will provide an up-close and personal look at these birds. Wenger takes care of many of the purple martin colonies on the east side of Pymatuning Reservoir. After the talk, participants will perform a real nest check at the martin colony at Moraine.
“HOVERING HUMMINGBIRDS”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 29, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join the park naturalist to learn about these amazing birds and how you can feed them in your own backyard. At the end of the program, participants will take a short hike and observe which native plants they like the best. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
“MAGIC METEORS”: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. June 30, Lakeview Beach Area, Pavilion 4, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Celebrate National Meteor Watch Day and learn what in space is defined as a meteor and other objects you can see in the night sky. Bring a chair or blanket and binoculars if you have them. Dress for the weather.
JULY
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS AND FOOD FESTIVAL: July 2-4, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. More than 200 arts and crafts booths, food and musical entertainment.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 3, Brittain Lake, Westminster College. River City Brass Band concert followed by a fireworks display over Brittain Lake. Attendees are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs for seating, as well as picnic baskets and refreshments. Food vendors will be on site. (724) 946-7226.
SLOVENEFEST: July 8-10, SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley. Three-day event celebrating the food, music, culture and fun of Slovenia.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 14-16 and 21-23, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is The Whole Sh’Bang — Michonda Weber Whiting Catering.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
NEIL SIMON’S “THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG”: July 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 15, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
OUTDOOR MOVIE: 7 p.m. July 15, Decker Drive location of Grace United Methodist Ministry. Bring chairs. Refreshments will be provided.
BEATLEMANIA AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 16, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Big Mike’s Food Shack. Performance: 6 to 8 p.m., Beatlemania with the Liverpool Lads.
ARISE GOLF SCRAMBLE: 9 a.m. July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person. Deadline to register is July 13. Call (724) 652-9206 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3kw4vw89.
ENON VALLEY COMMUNITY DAY AND BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 16, 95 Cass St., Enon Valley. Breakfast at Masonic Lodge, 7 to 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at Memorial Park, 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m.; vendors and crafters, Amish doughnuts, carnival bingo, historical displays, Civil War encampment, children’s activities, bluegrass festival, fireworks.
10TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: benefits Arise, 9 a.m. shotgun start, July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person or $320 per team. Call (724) 652-9206 for information and sponsorships or visit www.ariselc.org.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 19, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe’s. Performance by USAF Heritage Brass Band.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: July 20, sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. Cost is $75, which includes rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com to print an application. Send the completed application along with a check or money order for $75 to make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “Encanto,” 8:30 p.m. July 23, New Wilmington Borough Park. Bring blanket or chairs.
FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. July 30, downtown New Castle.
INVESTIGATE HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 30, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Ghost Hunting 101 class with Dave Juliano from 1 to 4 p.m., tour from 7 to 8 p.m., explore from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Prices range from $40 to $95. (724) 657-6934.
AUGUST
WESTERN PA BALLOON QUEST: Aug. 3-7, Scotland Meadows Park, Union Township. Preview night for amusement rides, Aug. 3; Balloon Glow (dusk) and rides, Aug. 4; 6 to 7 p.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), amusement rides, crafts, Aug. 5; morning (6 to 7 a.m.) and evening (6 to 7 p.m.) balloon launches (weather permitting), amusements, rides, crafts, Aug. 6; 6 to 7 a.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), Aug. 7. Food and live entertainment every day.
MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: Aug. 5-7, South Shore of Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park. Music, fireworks.
“THE PRINCESS WHO HAD NO NAME”: Aug. 12-14 and 18-21, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is Best Eats and Treats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.