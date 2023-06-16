ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
BIBLE STUDY: 1 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 22, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. All welcome.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month October (June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JUNE
FIREFLIES!: 8 to 9:30 p.m. June 16, Pavilion 1, Pleasant Valley Loop, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn about fireflies’ unique lives and how you can help scientists by observing fireflies in your own backyard. Families construct a craft together, then go in search of fireflies.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 16, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Renova Music Festival young artist chamber ensembles. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
“SISTAS, THE MUSICAL”: June 16-18, New Castle Playhouse Annex Theatre, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 17, Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Renova Chamber Orchestra. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
GLACIER RIDGE TRAIL OVERNIGHT HIKING TRIP: June 17-18, Moraine State Park. Hike a total of eight miles on the Glacier Ridge Trail. Camp either in the cabin bunkhouse or pitch a tent. Use Dutch ovens to cook the dinner provided. Go birding and star gazing. Cook a provided, hearty breakfast together, then hit the trail. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse steep, rocky and uneven terrain. Bring plenty of water, trail snacks, sleeping bag and pillow. Ages 16 and up. Cost is $30 to cover dinner and breakfast. Pre-registration is required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
RISING STARS THEATRE CAMP: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Performance June 24. For ages 7 to 18. Week-long theater experience with vocal, dance and general theater instruction. Tuition is $200 with payment due by June 19. Calling (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or visit newcastleplayhouse.org
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: June 21, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
GUIDED LABYRINTH WALK: 6:30 p.m. June 21, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Theme: “The Power of Color.” Participants prayerfully walk the outdoor grass path after receiving thematic instructions from the presenter. Preregistration preferred by visiting vmesc.org or calling (724) 964-8886. Free.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, June 24, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
STORYTELLING ON THE LAWN: 1 p.m. June 24, Lawrence County Historical Society. Geared for ages 5-12. Free and open to the public. For reservations, call (724) 658-4022. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Drinks and snacks sold at the event. Face painting offered for a small fee. Tours of the Clavelli Mansion available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tour reservations can be made by calling the LCHS at (724) 658-4022. The tour fee is $5 per person.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26-30, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. “Summer Seaquest” is free for all children ages 3 through sixth grade. Includes recreation, crafts, snacks, music and Bible lessons. For more information or to register, call (724) 652-8062 or click on https://www.eventcreate.com/e/vbs2023ncepc.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL: June 30, July 1 and 2 in Ewing Park.
JULY
WILMINGTON AREA HIGH SCHOOL ALL-CLASS REUNION: July 7, River Valley Community Resource Center (former Pulaski Elementary School). Social hour at 5:30 p.m.; banquet at 6:30 p.m. $30 per person, checks payable to WAHS Alumni Association. Reservations should be sent to Myrna Young, 358 Pine Spring Drive, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 or call (724) 530-2992 with reservation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-9, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday.
GROW CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-13 or July 17-20, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12. Includes hands-on learning experiences with plants, animals and insects; exploring forests, ponds and wetlands; playing games; and swimming. Presented by Villa Maria in partnership with the Environmental Collaboration of Ohio. Lunch and snacks provided. For more details, vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 14-16 and 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
CARTER’S CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22, Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice St., Wampum. Benefit car cruise in memory of Carter Woloszyn who died in a May 2021 motorcycle accident. Proceeds benefit Lucy’s First Step, which helps offset funeral and counseling costs for families who have lost a child. Music, food trucks, auctions and 50/50 raffle. Dash plaques to first 100 cars.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
DOG WASH FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29, North Memorial Animal Hospital, 143 Route 18, New Wilmington. Benefits the Humane Society of Lawrence County. The event will include a basket auction, vendors and Chick-fil-A food truck.
AUGUST
BOOK SALE: Aug. 10, 11 and 12, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Accepting donations of used books 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the church. See the secretary. Soft and hardcover books, DVDs and audio books accepted. No encyclopedias or textbooks. Proceeds benefit Kiwanis and Boy Scout Troop 733.
“THE MAD TEA PARTY”: Aug. 18-20 and 24-27, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
