JUNE
STRAWBERRY SOCIAL: 5 to 7 p.m. June 14, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Sponsored by the deacons. There will be hot dogs, barbecued ham, sloppy joes, pizza, cake and strawberries, and ice cream available to purchase. Piano solos by the students of Norma Henry.
FLAG DAY STRAWBERRY SOCIAL: 6:30 p.m. June 14, Highland Presbyterian Church, 708 Highland Ave. Boy Scouts will present the colors. Visitors may sing along to the national anthem and enjoy entertainment by the Penn Ohio Singers, followed by a children’s parade.Rounding out the evening will be fresh strawberries and ice cream.
DISCOVER PORTERS COVE PADDLE: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 15, Porters Cove Boat Launch, Moraine State Park. Guided ecotour of Porters Cove. Learn about the history behind the cove’s name, what existed here before the park, the tributaries flowing into the lake and the flora and fauna. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear will be provided, or bring your own. Lifejackets are required. Reservations are required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 15, St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. Renova Music Festival faculty artists’ concert. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
FIREFLIES!: 8 to 9:30 p.m. June 16, Pavilion 1, Pleasant Valley Loop, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn about fireflies’ unique lives and how you can help scientists by observing fireflies in your own backyard. Families construct a craft together, then go in search of fireflies.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 16, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Renova Music Festival young artist chamber ensembles. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 17, Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Renova Chamber Orchestra. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
GLACIER RIDGE TRAIL OVERNIGHT HIKING TRIP: June 17-18, Moraine State Park. Hike a total of eight miles on the Glacier Ridge Trail. Camp either in the cabin bunkhouse or pitch a tent. Use Dutch ovens to cook the dinner provided. Go birding and star gazing. Cook a provided, hearty breakfast together, then hit the trail. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse steep, rocky and uneven terrain. Bring plenty of water, trail snacks, sleeping bag and pillow. Ages 16 and up. Cost is $30 to cover dinner and breakfast. Pre-registration is required through the DCNR Calendar of Events website.
RISING STARS THEATRE CAMP: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Performance June 24. For ages 7 to 18. Week-long theater experience with vocal, dance and general theater instruction. Tuition is $200 with payment due by June 19. Calling (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or visit newcastleplayhouse.org.{
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: June 21, sponsored by Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. $85 includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com for application to fill out and return with check or money order for an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
STORYTELLING ON THE LAWN: 1 p.m. June 24, Lawrence County Historical Society. Geared for ages 5-12. Free and open to the public. For reservations, call (724) 658-4022. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Drinks and snacks sold at the event. Face painting offered for a small fee. Tours of the Clavelli Mansion available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tour reservations can be made by calling the LCHS at (724) 658-4022. The tour fee is $5 per person.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26-30, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. “Summer Seaquest” is free for all children ages 3 through sixth grade. Includes recreation, crafts, snacks, music and Bible lessons. For more information or to register, call (724) 652-8062 or click on https://www.eventcreate.com/e/vbs2023ncepc.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL: June 30, July 1 and 2 in Ewing Park.
JULY
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-9, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday.
GROW CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-13 or July 17-20, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12. Includes hands-on learning experiences with plants, animals and insects; exploring forests, ponds and wetlands; playing games; and swimming. Presented by Villa Maria in partnership with the Environmental Collaboration of Ohio. Lunch and snacks provided. For more details, vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.