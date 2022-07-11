CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 14-16, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. July 15, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by The Wait.•NEIL SIMON’S “THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG”: July 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 15, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
OUTDOOR MOVIE: 7 p.m. July 15, Decker Drive location of Grace United Methodist Ministry. Bring chairs. Refreshments will be provided.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 16, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 16, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
INDOOR YARD SALE/BAKE SALE/SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2323 Old Butler Road. Proceeds go to church roof fund with a tithe going to ARISE. For more information, call (724) 657-4733.
BEATLEMANIA AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 16, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Big Mike’s Food Shack. Performance: 6 to 8 p.m., Beatlemania with the Liverpool Lads.
ARISE GOLF SCRAMBLE: 9 a.m. July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person. Deadline to register is July 13. Call (724) 652-9206 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3kw4vw89.
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. July 16, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring RMS Trio. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
ENON VALLEY COMMUNITY DAY AND BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 16, 95 Cass St., Enon Valley. Breakfast at Masonic Lodge, 7 to 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at Memorial Park, 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m.; vendors and crafters, Amish doughnuts, carnival bingo, historical displays, Civil War encampment, children’s activities, bluegrass festival, fireworks.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 17, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Trainwreck (classic rock and modern country). Take your own chairs or blanket.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 19, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe’s. Performance by USAF Heritage Brass Band.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: July 20, sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. Cost is $75, which includes rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com to print an application. Send the completed application along with a check or money order for $75 to make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 21-23, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
