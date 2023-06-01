ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month October (June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JUNE
•LECTURE: 7:30 p.m. June 1, Bella Donna Inn, 101 E. Wallace Ave. Preview of Renova Music Festival with Joshua Zona, Renova’s founder, conductor and music director. Free. renovafestival.net.
28TH ANNUAL USED BOOK SALE: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 1 and 2 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road.
NATIONAL TRAILS DAY HIKE: 2 p.m. June 2, meet beside Pavilion 7, McDanels Launch Area, Moraine State Park. Walk a small section of road, then it’s into the forest traversing downhill through hardwood and pine forests towards the mouth of Porters Cove then under the 422 bridge to Muddy Creek Dam that creates Lake Arthur. This hike is considered difficult, hikers should be in good physical shape and be prepared to traverse rocky and uneven terrain. Bring water and snacks.
FAMILY FISHING: 6 to 9 p.m. June 2, meet near Bear Run Launch, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn basic fishing skills like baiting the hook and taking a fish off the hook. No fishing license required. All equipment provided by PA Fish and Boat Commission. Reservations required, call (724) 368-8811 to make reservations and for more information.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. For more information, call Colleen Konyak at (724) 651-7751.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. June 3, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults $10, children $7, veterans eat free with ID.
5K RUN: 9 a.m. June 3, Villa Maria Community Center, 2067 Evergreen Road. 13th annual 5K run or 2-mile walk. Register in person or on the Villa Maria website.
AMISH HOSPITAL BENEFIT AUCTION: Starting at 8 a.m. June 3, New Wilmington Livestock Auction, 2006 Mercer New Wilmington Road. Amish washing machines, buggies, stoves, flowers, quilts, furniture and baked goods. Proceeds help pay medical bills for an Amish family in the community. Open to Amish and non-Amish.
CONCERT: June 3, Wilmington Borough Park amphitheater. First concert in New Wilmington’s “Arts in the Park” series with the Cranberry’s Men Chorus from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by The Lawrence County Brass from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
ARCHERY 101: 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 3, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Learn the basics of archery. For ages 7 and up. Pre-registration required through the DCNR Calendar of Events webpage.
CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 8, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Renova Music Festival faculty artists’ concert featuring pianist Dr. Nanette Kaplan Solomon. Tickets available at the door. $10 adults, $5 students. renovafestival.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.