JULY
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8, St. Elias Orthodox Church Hall, 915 Lynn St., New Castle.
RED, WHITE, BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8, Volant. Family-friendly event with shopping, food, libations and blueberry everything, including Blue’s Band FX Project from 1 to 4 p.m. at the mill porch. Crafts, vendors, special blueberry features.
MORNING WILD TEAS: 8:30 to 10 a.m. July 8, Kildoo Picnic Area, McConnells Mill State Park. Nature has a lot to offer, including edible plants which can be made into tea. Pre-registration is required on DCNR calendar of events website.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-9, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Yo Momma’s. The “Makers in Motion” will feature the Penn Ohio Clay Guild doing some hands-on demos and a local spinner.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11, PA CareerLink Lawrence County in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Representatives from Student Transportation of America will be conducting open interviews for school bus drivers. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
GROW CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-13 or July 17-20, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12. Includes hands-on learning experiences with plants, animals and insects; exploring forests, ponds and wetlands; playing games; and swimming. Presented by Villa Maria in partnership with the Environmental Collaboration of Ohio. Lunch and snacks provided. For more details, vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
FREE BAND CONCERT: 7 p.m. July 12, Grace United Methodist Ministry, 135 Decker Drive. Featuring the Lawrence County Community Band. Bring lawn chairs. An ice cream social will proceed the concert at 6 p.m.
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 14-16 and 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
FRIENDS OF THE NEW CASTLE LIBRARY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, Copernicus Room, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Any remaining items will reduced to half price between 2 and 4 p.m. The Friends are not taking donations for this sale.
GEOLOGY DAY: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15, Kildoo Picnic Area, McConnells Mill State Park. Visit waterfalls, learn glacial history and take part in activities that rock. Bring a packed lunch, water, snacks, dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Ages 10 and up, some trails are rugged. Reservations requested, visit DCNR calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/geology_day_1900#.ZItUDHbMK70.
GUIDED LABYRINTH WALK: 6:30 p.m. July 19, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Theme: “Moving On: Forgiveness.” Pre-registration preferred by calling (724) 964-8886 or visiting https://vmesc.org/programs-retreats.
