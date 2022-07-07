ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
JULY
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 8-9, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
SLOVENEFEST: July 8-10, SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley. Three-day event celebrating the food, music, culture and fun of Slovenia.
CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. 25 vendors inside and outside. Lunch can be purchased from noon to 2 p.m. in the church kitchen.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 9, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 9, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 10, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale. Take your own chairs or blanket.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is The Whole Sh’Bang — Michonda Weber Whiting Catering.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
SQUARE DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 13 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall with the Castle Paws and Taws. The group will dance again from 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 20 at Cascade Park. There will be three dances in August, on the 3rd, 17th and 31st. New dancers are welcome at any dance. For more information, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or email Ronald@websterr.com.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 14-16, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. July 15, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by The Wait.
NEIL SIMON’S “THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG”: July 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 8 p.m. July 15, New Wilmington Borough Park. The Strathgheny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner.
OUTDOOR MOVIE: 7 p.m. July 15, Decker Drive location of Grace United Methodist Ministry. Bring chairs. Refreshments will be provided.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 16, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 16, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
INDOOR YARD SALE/BAKE SALE/SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2323 Old Butler Road. Proceeds go to church roof fund with a tithe going to ARISE. For more information, call (724) 657-4733.
BEATLEMANIA AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 16, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Big Mike’s Food Shack. Performance: 6 to 8 p.m., Beatlemania with the Liverpool Lads.
ARISE GOLF SCRAMBLE: 9 a.m. July 16, Sylvan Heights Golf Course, 2661 Ellwood Road. $80 per person. Deadline to register is July 13. Call (724) 652-9206 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3kw4vw89.
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. July 16, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring RMS Trio. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
ENON VALLEY COMMUNITY DAY AND BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 16, 95 Cass St., Enon Valley. Breakfast at Masonic Lodge, 7 to 10 a.m.; opening ceremonies at Memorial Park, 9 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m.; vendors and crafters, Amish doughnuts, carnival bingo, historical displays, Civil War encampment, children’s activities, bluegrass festival, fireworks.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
•PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 17, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Trainwreck (classic rock and modern country). Take your own chairs or blanket.
•CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 6 p.m. July 19, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food vendor: Pizza Joe’s. Performance by USAF Heritage Brass Band.
SPAY/NEUTER CLINIC FOR CATS: July 20, sponsored by the Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. Cost is $75, which includes rabies and distemper shots, flea treatment and ear mite treatment, if needed. Visit LCARF.com to print an application. Send the completed application along with a check or money order for $75 to make an appointment. For more information, call (724) 510-4952.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 21-23, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. July 22, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Performance by Grandview Soul.
THE TRAIL THAT SHALL NOT BE NAMED WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. July 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 23, Nova Destinations, 1478 Route 208, New Wilmington. Participants receive a drink and treat at each stop, including Nova Cellars, Brew 32, Knockin Noggin, Scallywags Distilling, The Orchard and Spring Water Seltzer. Purchase tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/ypxxk2ba
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “Encanto,” 8:30 p.m. July 23, New Wilmington Borough Park. Bring blanket or chairs.
INDOOR YARD SALE/BAKE SALE/SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2323 Old Butler Road. Proceeds got to church roof fund with a tithe going to ARISE. For more information, call (724) 657-4733.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 23, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. July 23, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Tony Barge and the Honky Tonk Heroes. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
•CASEY K CREATIONS COMMUNITY DAY: Noon to 7 p.m. July 23, Casey K Creations, 2701 Wilmington Road. Chick-Fil-A and Kim’s Ice Cream trucks, Jeff Feola, Creekside Winery, Croakers Brewing Company, vendors, face painting, drawings, giveaways, discounted pottery painting.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 23, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 24, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Jon & Bob (‘70s and ‘80s, acoustic). Take your own chairs or blanket.
FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. July 30, downtown New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.