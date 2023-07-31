JULY
VISION VAN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, Grace United Methodist Church’s Croton Worship Site. Provides free eye exams and glasses for children. Call (724) 730-6688 for an appointment.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4, Christ Lutheran Church, 1302 E. Washington St. Storytelling, activities, music and crafts with a “Food Truck Party” theme. To register, visit https://christ-lutheran-vbs.mycokesburyvbs.com/ or call (724) 658-8009.
AUGUST
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from Ezeflow/Flowline Division will be conducting open interviews for welders and other manufacturing positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
FREE COMMUNITY COOKOUT MEAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave., New Castle.
CONCERT: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Wampum Train Station featuring the Doo Wop Doctors performing music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Food and beverages will be available, featuring Creekside Cellars Winery and Croaker’s Brewing Company.
FAMILY DINNER NIGHT: 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, VFW Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the auxiliary. Meals will be available for dine-in or take-out and include turkey, mac and cheese, baked beans, vegetable and dessert. Price is $10 for adults; $6 for children. Take-out orders can be called in beginning at 4 p.m. the day of the event to (724) 658-8257.
CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road, New Wilmington. Vendors, craft booths, food truck, Amish doughnuts, raffle baskets, children’s carnival games, children’s book readings. (724) 946-2560. All proceeds benefit the Marti Park Foundation.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 5, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults $10, Children $7. Veterans eat free with I.D.
YOU-NAME-THE-PRICE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road (Route 168). Lunch counter and bake sale.
MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville). Land and water activities. Free to attend, including parking.
WAGS AND WHISKERS BINGO: Aug. 6, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road. Tickets are $30 each. Doors and the kitchen open at noon and bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Second annual event benefitting the Lawrence County Humane Society. Tickets are cash only and available at the Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle. No tickets will be sold at the door.
BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Prices are $1 for hardbound and 50 cents for soft cover books. Saturday will feature fill a bag for $3. Proceeds benefit New Wilmington Kiwanis and Scout Troop 733.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.