HOVERING HUMMINGBIRDS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 6, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Named for the humming noise their wings make, hummingbirds are one of the smallest birds on the planet. At the end of the program, make a trellis to grow one of their favorite native flowers on. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $20, cash only the day of the event to build a trellis. One trellis per family group. Registration is on DCNR Calendar of Events website.
WILMINGTON AREA HIGH SCHOOL ALL-CLASS REUNION: July 7, River Valley Community Resource Center (former Pulaski Elementary School). Social hour at 5:30 p.m.; banquet at 6:30 p.m. $30 per person, checks payable to WAHS Alumni Association. Reservations should be sent to Myrna Young, 358 Pine Spring Drive, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 or call (724) 530-2992 with reservation.
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7-8, St. Elias Orthodox Church Hall, 915 Lynn St., New Castle.
RED, WHITE, BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8, Volant. Family-friendly event with shopping, food, libations and blueberry everything, including Blue’s Band FX Project from 1 to 4 p.m. at the mill porch. Crafts, vendors, special blueberry features.
FRIENDS OF THE NEW CASTLE LIBRARY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, Copernicus Room, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Any remaining items will reduced to half price between 2 and 4 p.m. The Friends are not taking donations for this sale.
GROW CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10-13 or July 17-20, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12. Includes hands-on learning experiences. Presented by Villa Maria in partnership with the Environmental Collaboration of Ohio. Lunch and snacks provided. For more details, vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
