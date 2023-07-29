JULY
RUMMAGE SALE: 9 a.m. to noon July 29, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Something for everyone: clothes, jewelry, dishes, treasures. All proceeds benefit the church’s deacon fund.
DOG WASH FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29, North Memorial Animal Hospital, 143 Route 18, New Wilmington. Benefits the Humane Society of Lawrence County. The event includes basket auction, vendors and Chick-fil-A food truck.
BLOCK PARTY: 2 to 5 p.m. July 29, in the parking of Christ Lutheran Church, 1302 E. Washington St., which is hosting the event. (724) 658-8009.
OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29, Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, 291 Wurtemburg Road, Perry Township. The event will feature the yard sale with vendors, antiques and furniture. A lunch counter available.
VISION VAN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, Grace United Methodist Church’s Croton Worship Site. Provides free eye exams and glasses for children. Call (724) 730-6688 for an appointment.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4, Christ Lutheran Church, 1302 E. Washington St. Storytelling, activities, music and crafts with a “Food Truck Party” theme. To register, visit https://christ-lutheran-vbs.mycokesburyvbs.com/ or call (724) 658-8009.
AUGUST
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from Ezeflow/Flowline Division will be conducting open interviews for welders and other manufacturing positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
FREE COMMUNITY COOKOUT MEAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave., New Castle.
CONCERT: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Wampum Train Station featuring the Doo Wop Doctors performing music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Food and beverages available, featuring Creekside Cellars Winery and Croaker’s Brewing Company.
FAMILY DINNER NIGHT: 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, VFW Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the auxiliary. Meals available for dine-in or take-out and include turkey, mac and cheese, baked beans, vegetable and dessert. Price is $10 for adults; $6 for children. Take-out orders can be called in beginning at 4 p.m. the day of the event to (724) 658-8257.
CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road, New Wilmington. Vendors, craft booths, food truck, Amish doughnuts, raffle baskets, children’s carnival games, children’s book readings. (724) 946-2560. All proceeds benefit the Marti Park Foundation.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 5, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults $10, Children $7. Veterans eat free with I.D.
YOU-NAME-THE-PRICE YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road (Route 168). Lunch counter, bake sale.
MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville). Land and water activities. Free to attend, including parking.
WAGS AND WHISKERS BINGO: Aug. 6, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road. Tickets are $30 each. Kitchen open at noon and bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Benefitting the Lawrence County Humane Society. Tickets are cash only and available at the Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle. No tickets will be sold at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.