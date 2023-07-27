ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, 1928 E. Washington St. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
BIBLE STUDY: 1 p.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. All welcome.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month October (July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JULY
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
RUMMAGE SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 and 9 a.m. to noon July 29, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Something for everyone: clothes, jewelry, dishes, treasures. All proceeds benefit the church’s deacon fund.
DOG WASH FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29, North Memorial Animal Hospital, 143 Route 18, New Wilmington. Benefits the Humane Society of Lawrence County. The event will include a basket auction, vendors and Chick-fil-A food truck.
BLOCK PARTY: 2 to 5 p.m. July 29, in the parking of Christ Lutheran Church, 1302 E. Washington St., which is hosting the event. (724) 658-8009.
OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29, Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, 291 Wurtemburg Road, Perry Township. The event will feature the yard sale with vendors, antiques and furniture. A lunch counter available. Space is available by calling (724) 971-1236.
VISION VAN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, Grace United Methodist Church’s Croton Worship Site. Provides free eye exams and glasses for children. Call (724) 730-6688 for an appointment.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4, Christ Lutheran Church, 1302 E. Washington St. Storytelling, activities, music and crafts with a “Food Truck Party” theme. To register, visit https://christ-lutheran-vbs.mycokesburyvbs.com/ or call (724) 658-8009.
AUGUST
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from Ezeflow/Flowline Division will be conducting open interviews for welders and other manufacturing positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
FREE COMMUNITY COOKOUT MEAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave., New Castle.
FAMILY DINNER NIGHT: 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, VFW Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the auxiliary. Meals will be available for dine-in or take-out and include turkey, mac and cheese, baked beans, vegetable and dessert. Price is $10 for adults; $6 for children. Take-out orders can be called in beginning at 4 p.m. the day of the event to (724) 658-8257.
CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road, New Wilmington. Vendors, craft booths, food truck, Amish doughnuts, raffle baskets, children’s carnival games, children’s book readings. (724) 946-2560. All proceeds benefit the Marti Park Foundation.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 5, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults $10, Children $7. Veterans eat free with I.D.
MORAINE STATE PARK REGATTA: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville). Land and water activities. Free to attend, including parking.
WAGS AND WHISKERS BINGO: Aug. 6, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road. Tickets are $30 each. Doors and the kitchen open at noon and bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Second annual event benefitting the Lawrence County Humane Society. Tickets are cash only and available at the Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle. No tickets will be sold at the door.
BOOK SALE: Aug. 10, 11 and 12, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Accepting donations of used books 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the church. See the secretary. Soft and hardcover books, DVDs and audio books accepted. No encyclopedias or textbooks. Proceeds benefit Kiwanis and Boy Scout Troop 733.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Yo Momma’s. A car cruise is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 with Greg Marshall as DJ.
LAWRENCE COUNTY FAIR: Aug. 14-19. lawrencecountyfair.com.
“THE MAD TEA PARTY”: Aug. 18-20 and 24-27, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
•MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24, PA CareerLink Lawrence County offices located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
•TAYLOR TOWNSHIP 170TH ANNIVERSARY: Aug. 26, West Pittsburg Playground. Music, crafts, food trucks and more. Parade at 2:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Ceremony to add names to the township memorial.
SEPTEMBER
“DISNEY’S NEWSIES”: Sept. 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 28, PA CareerLink Lawrence County located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.