THE TRAIL THAT SHALL NOT BE NAMED WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. July 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 30, Nova Destinations, 1478 Route 208, New Wilmington. Participants receive a drink and treat at each stop. Purchase tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/ypxxk2ba
BOOK SIGNING: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 28, Lawrence County Historical Society’s Clavelli Mansion, 408 N. Jefferson St. Susan Hougelman, author of “Inside the Simple Life: Finding Inspiration Among the Amish,” will talk about her book and sign copies of the book after the discussion. Reservations are $5 per person and must be made in advance. Attendees may also tour the Clavelli Mansion at 5 p.m. for an additional $5 per person. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (724) 658-4022.
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. July 30, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Lawrence County Brass. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. July 30, downtown New Castle.
FIREWORKS VIEWING AND TOUR: July 30, Lawrence County Historical Society’s Clavelli Mansion, 408 N. Jefferson St. From 7 to 10 p.m, refreshments including hot dogs, ice cream and soft drinks may be purchased. Looney Toons will be playing in the Historical Society Annex from 7 to 8 p.m. courtesy of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum. Guests may stay to watch the fireworks from the Clavelli Mansion porch or lawn. Reservations are not required and there is no cost to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.