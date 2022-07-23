JULY
NEIL SIMON’S “THEY’RE PLAYING OUR SONG”: July 23-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 23, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
THE TRAIL THAT SHALL NOT BE NAMED WINE TRAIL: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 23, Nova Destinations, 1478 Route 208, New Wilmington. Participants receive a drink and treat at each stop, including Nova Cellars, Brew 32, Knockin Noggin, Scallywags Distilling, The Orchard and Spring Water Seltzer. Purchase tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/ypxxk2ba
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “Encanto,” 8:30 p.m. July 23, New Wilmington Borough Park. Bring blanket or chairs.
INDOOR YARD SALE/BAKE SALE/SOUP SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2323 Old Butler Road. Proceeds got to church roof fund with a tithe going to ARISE. For more information, call (724) 657-4733.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon July 23, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 23, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. July 23, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Tony Barge and the Honky Tonk Heroes. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
CASEY K CREATIONS COMMUNITY DAY: Noon to 7 p.m. July 23, Casey K Creations, 2701 Wilmington Road. Chick-Fil-A and Kim’s Ice Cream trucks, Jeff Feola, Creekside Winery, Croakers Brewing Company, vendors, face painting, drawings, giveaways, discounted pottery painting.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 23, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23, Copernicus Room of the New Castle Public Library. Large selection of collectable Christmas decorations, many still in the original box. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 24, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Jon & Bob (‘70s and ‘80s, acoustic). Take your own chairs or blanket.
THE TRAIL THAT SHALL NOT BE NAMED WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. July 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 30, Nova Destinations, 1478 Route 208, New Wilmington. Participants receive a drink and treat at each stop, including Nova Cellars, Brew 32, Knockin Noggin, Scallywags Distilling, The Orchard and Spring Water Seltzer. Purchase tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/ypxxk2ba
BOOK SIGNING: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 28, Lawrence County Historical Society’s Clavelli Mansion, 408 N. Jefferson St. Susan Hougelman, author of “Inside the Simple Life: Finding Inspiration Among the Amish,” will talk about her book and sign copies of the book after the discussion. Reservations are $5 per person and must be made in advance of the event. Attendees may also tour the Clavelli Mansion at 5 p.m. for an additional $5 per person. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (724) 658-4022.
ELLWOOD CITY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. July 30, Community Plaza, Ellwood City, featuring Lawrence County Brass. The rain location will be the Lincoln High School auditorium.
FIREWORKS FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. July 30, downtown New Castle.
FIREWORKS VIEWING AND TOUR: July 30, Lawrence County Historical Society’s Clavelli Mansion, 408 N. Jefferson St. From 7 to 10 p.m, refreshments including hot dogs, ice cream and soft drinks may be purchased. Looney Toons will be playing in the Historical Society Annex from 7 to 8 p.m. courtesy of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum. Guests may stay to watch the fireworks from the Clavelli Mansion porch or lawn. Reservations are not required and there is no cost to attend. Attendees may also tour the Clavelli Mansion at 7 p.m. for $5 per person. Reservations are required for the tour. To make reservations, contact the Lawrence County Historical Society at (724) 658-4022.
INVESTIGATE HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 1 p.m. to 3 a.m. July 30, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Ghost Hunting 101 class with Dave Juliano from 1 to 4 p.m., tour from 7 to 8 p.m., explore from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Prices range from $40 to $95. (724) 657-6934.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 30, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon July 30, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 30, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music (beginning at 10 a.m.), children’s activities.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 31, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Dante DiThomas Swing Band. Take your own chairs or blanket.
AUGUST
WESTERN PA BALLOON QUEST: Aug. 3-7, Scotland Meadows Park, Union Township. Preview night for amusement rides, Aug. 3; Balloon Glow (dusk) and rides, Aug. 4; 6 to 7 p.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), amusement rides, crafts, Aug. 5; morning (6 to 7 a.m.) and evening (6 to 7 p.m.) balloon launches (weather permitting), amusements, rides, crafts, Aug. 6; 6 to 7 a.m. balloon launch (weather permitting), Aug. 7. Food and live entertainment every day.
WANDER ELLWOOD CITY — OPEN STREETS NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m. p.m. Aug. 3. Merchants on 5th Street and Lawrence Avenue will be open with music in the community plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., along with food and activities. Musical performance by The D Tour B.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY: 5 p.m. Aug. 5-6, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Adoration and Confessions, Benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BEST OF THE FEST: 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5-6, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Music, multi-cultural food, family activities.
