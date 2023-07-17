JULY
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18, PA CareerLink Lawrence County in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Representatives from Veka Inc. will be conducting interviews for all manufacturing positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
GUIDED LABYRINTH WALK: 6:30 p.m. July 19, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Theme: “Moving On: Forgiveness.” Pre-registration preferred by calling (724) 964-8886 or visiting https://vmesc.org/programs-retreats.
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
FUN WITH DUTCH OVENS OUTDOOR COOKING: 10 a.m. to noon, July 21, Kildoo Pavilion, McConnells Mill State Park. With campfires blazing, learn the basics of baking and cooking with some recipes and demonstrations for homemade breads, cobbler and other tasty camp meals. All participants must preregister at the DCNR calendar of events: https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/fun_with_dutch_ovens_outdoor_cooking.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Food, games, clown show. Adults, $2; kids, $1. RSVP at (724) 658-3990.
CARTER’S CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22, Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice St., Wampum. Benefit car cruise in memory of Carter Woloszyn who died in a May 2021 motorcycle accident. Proceeds benefit Lucy’s First Step, which helps offset funeral and counseling costs for families who have lost a child. Music, food trucks, auctions and 50/50 raffle. Dash plaques to first 100 cars.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: beginning at 9 a.m. July 22, F.D.Campbell Memorial Library, 209 Hillsville Road. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Areas are also available for set up at the library. Pizza and beverages will be for sale. Participants are encouraged to donate a portion of their proceeds to the library for additional programming, but this is not mandatory. Contact the library for more information at (724) 667-7939 or email admin@fdclibrary.org.
CREEK CRITTERS: 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 22, Hells Hollow Trail parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Explore Hell Run Creek for salamanders, crayfish, aquatic insects and all the other critters that live there. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, July 22, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
SPEAKER: Jeff Kipp of Chosen People Ministries, 10:45 a.m. July 23, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. In stressing the Jewish roots of Christianity, Chosen People Ministries hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and help Christians achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith tradition. Open to the public. A love offering will be taken. evangelcommunitychurch.org.
MINI VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 1 to 3 p.m. July 24-28, Oakleaf Gardens Estates, Cascade Street, New Castle. “5-Day Club” sponsored by Evangel Community Church and Children’s Evangelism Fellowship. Games, snacks and crafts. Free for children.
RUMMAGE SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 and 9 a.m. to noon July 29, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Something for everyone: clothes, jewelry, dishes, treasures. All proceeds benefit the church’s deacon fund.
