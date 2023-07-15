july
CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 15-16 and 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
FRIENDS OF THE NEW CASTLE LIBRARY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, Copernicus Room, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Any remaining items will reduced to half price between 2 and 4 p.m. The Friends are not taking donations for this sale.
GEOLOGY DAY: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15, Kildoo Picnic Area, McConnells Mill State Park. Visit waterfalls, learn glacial history and take part in activities that rock. Bring a packed lunch, water, snacks, dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Ages 10 and up, some trails are rugged. Reservations requested, visit DCNR calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/geology_day_1900#.ZItUDHbMK70.
STAR PARTY: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 15, Lakeview Beach parking lot, North Shore, Moraine State Park. The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh presentation and observation of Mercury, Venus and Mars in the western sky. Bad weather cancels event, check the DCNR calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/moraine_state_park if weather looks bad. Bring a telescope, if you have one, a lawn chair or blanket and bug spray. Park by Lakeview Beach and walk the short path toward the playground and pavilion 4.
FUNDRAISER: 2 to 4 p.m. July 16, ice cream truck fundraiser in the Citgo parking lot, 2335 Harlansburg Road, New Castle. Proceeds will help with medical expenses for Brayden Bintrim, a 14-year-old rising ninth-grader at Laurel, who was seriously hurt in a June 17 motorcycle accident. His father, Travis Bintrim, died in the crash.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18, PA CareerLink Lawrence County in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Representatives from Veka Inc. will be conducting open interviews for all manufacturing positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
GUIDED LABYRINTH WALK: 6:30 p.m. July 19, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Theme: “Moving On: Forgiveness.” Pre-registration preferred by calling (724) 964-8886 or visiting https://vmesc.org/programs-retreats.
