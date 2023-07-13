JULY
FREE COOK-OUT: 4 to 7 p.m. July 14, Trotter Therapy Services, 3 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer. Celebrating 25 years in business. The business is also accepting cash or check donations for its Best Foot Forward back-to-school shoe drive through Aug. 15.
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 14-16 and 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
FRIENDS OF THE NEW CASTLE LIBRARY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, Copernicus Room, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Any remaining items will reduced to half price between 2 and 4 p.m. The Friends are not taking donations for this sale.
GEOLOGY DAY: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15, Kildoo Picnic Area, McConnells Mill State Park. Visit waterfalls, learn glacial history and take part in activities that rock. Bring a packed lunch, water, snacks, dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Ages 10 and up, some trails are rugged. Reservations requested, visit DCNR calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/geology_day_1900#.ZItUDHbMK70.
STAR PARTY: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 15, Lakeview Beach parking lot, North Shore, Moraine State Park. The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh presentation and observation of Mercury, Venus and Mars in the western sky. Bad weather cancels event, check the DCNR calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/moraine_state_park if weather looks bad. Bring a telescope, if you have one, a lawn chair or blanket and bug spray. Park by Lakeview Beach and walk the short path toward the playground and pavilion 4.
FUNDRAISER: 2 to 4 p.m. July 16, ice cream truck fundraiser in the Citgo parking lot, 2335 Harlansburg Road, New Castle. Proceeds will help with medical expenses for Brayden Bintrim, a 14-year-old rising ninth-grader at Laurel, who was seriously hurt in a June 17 motorcycle accident. His father, Travis Bintrim, died in the crash.
GROW CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17-20, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12. Includes hands-on learning experiences with plants, animals and insects; exploring forests, ponds and wetlands; playing games; and swimming. Presented by Villa Maria in partnership with the Environmental Collaboration of Ohio. Lunch and snacks provided. For more details, vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18, PA CareerLink Lawrence County in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Representatives from Veka Inc. will be conducting open interviews for all manufacturing positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
GUIDED LABYRINTH WALK: 6:30 p.m. July 19, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Theme: “Moving On: Forgiveness.” Pre-registration preferred by calling (724) 964-8886 or visiting https://vmesc.org/programs-retreats.
FUN WITH DUTCH OVENS OUTDOOR COOKING: 10 a.m. to noon, July 21, Kildoo Pavilion, McConnells Mill State Park. With campfires blazing, learn the basics of baking and cooking with some recipes and demonstrations for homemade breads, cobbler and other tasty camp meals. All participants must preregister at the DCNR calendar of events: https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/fun_with_dutch_ovens_outdoor_cooking.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Food, games, clown show. Adults, $2; kids, $1. RSVP at (724) 658-3990.
CARTER’S CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22, Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice St., Wampum. Benefit car cruise in memory of Carter Woloszyn who died in a May 2021 motorcycle accident. Proceeds benefit Lucy’s First Step, which helps offset funeral and counseling costs for families who have lost a child. Music, food trucks, auctions and 50/50 raffle. Dash plaques to first 100 cars.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: beginning at 9 a.m. July 22, F.D.Campbell Memorial Library, 209 Hillsville Road. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Areas are also available for set up at the library. Pizza and beverages will be for sale. Participants are encouraged to donate a portion of their proceeds to the library for additional programming, but this is not mandatory. Contact the library for more information at (724) 667-7939 or email admin@fdclibrary.org.
CREEK CRITTERS: 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 22, Hells Hollow Trail parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Explore Hell Run Creek for salamanders, crayfish, aquatic insects and all the other critters that live there. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, July 22, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com or call (724) 657-3884.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
