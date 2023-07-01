ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, 1928 E. Washington St. July 5 will be the annual red, white and blue dance. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Nathan Parrott and Kristy Lake will cue the rounds. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
BIBLE STUDY: 1 p.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. All welcome.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month October (July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JULY
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS, FOOD AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL: July 1 and 2 in Ewing Park.
SALAMANDER SAFARI: 1 to 3 p.m. July 1, meet outside Davis Hollow Marina Office, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Explore Davis Hollow Creek for salamanders and other critters. There will be a 15-minute walk to the stream. Wear a sturdy pair of walking shoes for hiking to and from the stream. Pack water shoes to slip on at the stream and bring bug spray.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. July 1, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. $10 for adults, $7 for children under 12, free for all veterans with identification.
CRAYFISHING: 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 2, Hell’s Hollow Trail Parking Lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Wear shoes that you can get wet. Dress for the weather, bring water.
HOVERING HUMMINGBIRDS: 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 6, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Named for the humming noise their wings make, hummingbirds are one of the smallest birds on the planet. At the end of the program, make a trellis to grow one of their favorite native flowers on. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $20, cash only the day of the event to build a trellis. One trellis per family group. Registration is on DCNR Calendar of Events website.
WILMINGTON AREA HIGH SCHOOL ALL-CLASS REUNION: July 7, River Valley Community Resource Center (former Pulaski Elementary School). Social hour at 5:30 p.m.; banquet at 6:30 p.m. $30 per person, checks payable to WAHS Alumni Association. Reservations should be sent to Myrna Young, 358 Pine Spring Drive, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 or call (724) 530-2992 with reservation.
RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7-8, St. Elias Orthodox Church Hall, 915 Lynn St., New Castle.
RED, WHITE, BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8, Volant. Family-friendly event with shopping, food, libations and blueberry everything, including Blue’s Band FX Project from 1 to 4 p.m. at the mill porch. Crafts, vendors, blueberry features.
•FRIENDS OF THE NEW CASTLE LIBRARY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, Copernicus Room, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Any remaining items will reduced to half price between 2 and 4 p.m. The Friends are not taking donations for this sale.
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 14-16 and 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.