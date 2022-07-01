HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY: 5 p.m. July 1, St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration and confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith.
HOMETOWN SUMMER CONCERTS: 6 to 9 p.m. July 1, Riverwalk Park, downtown New Castle. Let’s Groove Tonight, Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band.
FRESH MARKETPLACE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets, New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, live music, children’s activities.
ELLWOOD CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 2, municipal parking lot, Beaver Avenue, Ellwood City. Live music 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon July 2, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 to 11:30 a.m. July 2, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Veterans eat free. Other adults $9, kids under 12 free.
ELLWOOD CITY ARTS, CRAFTS AND FOOD FESTIVAL: July 2-4, Ewing Park, Ellwood City. More than 200 arts and crafts booths, food and musical entertainment.
PEARSON PARK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: 3 to 5 p.m. July 3, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Musical performance by Cherry Radium (Fleetwood Mac and pop/rock mix). Take your own chairs or blanket.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 3, Brittain Lake, Westminster College. River City Brass Band concert followed by a fireworks display over Brittain Lake. Attendees are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs for seating, as well as picnic baskets and refreshments. Food vendors will be on site. (724) 946-7226.
INDEPENDENCE DAY AT PEARSON PARK: 1 to 10 p.m. July 4, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township. Inflatable playground and frame games, 1 to 5 p.m.; Face painting, Red Coat Band, 2 to 5 p.m.; sidewalk chalk, 2 to 8 p.m.; food trucks, 2 to 8 p.m.; fire truck rides, 3 to 5 p.m.; D.J. Spidey, 6 to 10 p.m.; fireworks, 10 p.m.
CONCERT: by the New Song Choir from Geneva College, 7 p.m. July 5, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley (Slippery Rock Township), New Castle. Call (724) 924-9519 for more information.
WANDER ELLWOOD CITY — OPEN STREETS NIGHT: 5 to 8 p.m. p.m. July 6. Merchants on 5th Street and Lawrence Avenue will be open with music in the community plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., along with food and activities. Musical performance by Morgan Gruber and bagpiper Bryan Crable.•RED BARN PLAYERS: “Bye, Bye Birdie,” 8 p.m. July 8-9, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
SLOVENEFEST: July 8-10, SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley. Three-day event celebrating the food, music, culture and fun of Slovenia.
CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. 25 vendors inside and outside. Lunch can be purchased.
