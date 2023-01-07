JANUARY
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 7, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Veterans eat free, and the public also is welcome. Non-veteran adults pay $10; children under 12, $6. The breakfast includes bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, scrambled eggs, toast, coffee, juices and water.
YOUTH PERFORMANCES: Jan. 7, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. At 2 p.m. the Shining Stars of Tomorrow, featuring youth up to eighth grade, perform. The 7 p.m. Stars of Tomorrow show features high school students. Tickets: (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 10, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Home Helpers Home Care will be conducting open interviews for Caregivers and CNAs. No appointment necessary; come dressed for an interview and bring copies of your updated resume. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus route. For more information, call (724) 656-3165 or visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan 12, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Jan. 10. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
MISSIONARY IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE VISIT: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 17, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Contact Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or cfrank@hsplc.org. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 14, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; ages 4 to 8, $5; ages 3 and under, free.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.