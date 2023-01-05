ONGOING
PEARSON PARK PARADE OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 8, Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive. Listen to Christmas carols as you drive through at 97.9.
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JANUARY
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Jan. 6, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration, confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 7, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Veterans eat free, and the public also is welcome. Non-veteran adults pay $10; children under 12, $6. The breakfast includes bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, scrambled eggs, toast, coffee, juices and water.
YOUTH PERFORMANCES: Jan. 7, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. At 2 p.m. the Shining Stars of Tomorrow, featuring youth up to eighth grade, perform. The 7 p.m. Stars of Tomorrow show features high school students. Tickets: (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 10, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from Home Helpers Home Care will be conducting open interviews for Caregivers and CNAs. No appointment necessary; come dressed for an interview and bring copies of your updated resume. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus route. For more information, call (724) 656-3165 or visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
MASONIC TOURS AT THE SCOTTISH RITE CATHEDRAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan 12, Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 E. Lincoln Ave. Reservations required by Jan. 10. https://hoytartcenter.org/event/mysteryandbenevolence/
MISSIONARY IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE VISIT: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and 17, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Contact Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, ext. 1, or cfrank@hsplc.org. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 14, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; ages 4 to 8, $5; ages 3 and under, free.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, Holy Spirit Parish Center, 117 N. Beaver St. Bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, French toast, juices, coffee and tea. Adults, $10; children, $5; 2 years and under eat free. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from ComForCare Home Care will be conducting open interviews for Caregivers in Lawrence County. No appointment necessary; come dressed for an interview and bring copies of your updated resume. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus route. For more information, call (724) 656-3165 or visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 21, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes french toast, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, biscuits, gravy, bacon, toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $5.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 27-28, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. Call (724) 654-2322 by Jan. 24 to order. $7 a quart.
FEBRUARY
DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.