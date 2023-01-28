JANUARY
DRIVE-THRU STUFFED CABBAGE DINNER FOR VETERANS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until food is gone) Jan. 28, New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St. Sponsored by the the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project. Free for all active duty military members and veterans with proof of service.
FEBRUARY
GROUND HOG HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 2, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Approximately two miles (easy to moderate hiking terrain). Hike and learn some animal facts and see the park in winter. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather (severe weather cancels event) and bring water and trail snacks. The meeting spot is approximately a half mile straight past the South Shore Park Office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Feb. 3, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration, confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults are $10, Children are $7. Veterans will Identification eat free.
WINTERFEST 2023: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, McDanel’s Launch, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Free family-friendly, outdoor event with winter-themed festivities including children’s crafts, food, winter recreation demonstrations, chainsaw carvings, cold water fishing demonstrations, live music, bonfire, craft vendors and more.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 6, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from DON Services will be conducting interviews for all open positions. No appointment necessary; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH ASH WEDNESDAY FISH DINNER: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH LENTEN FISH DINNERS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, Holy Spirit Faith Formation Building, 915 S. Jefferson St. Take-outs available. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St. Eat in or take out. Adults, $10; children ages 3-12, $5; and children under 3 free. Tickets available at the door. Includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, soft drinks and dessert. Benefits New Wilmington Scout Troop 733.
MARCH
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: March 24-April 2, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
