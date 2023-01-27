ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. For more information, call the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or the Websters at (724) 971-8923.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 2, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JANUARY
DRIVE-THRU STUFFED CABBAGE DINNER FOR VETERANS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until food is gone) Jan. 28, New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St. Sponsored by the the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project. Free for all active duty military members and veterans with proof of service.
FEBRUARY
GROUND HOG HIKE: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 2, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Approximately two miles (easy to moderate hiking terrain). Hike and learn some animal facts and see the park in winter. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather (severe weather cancels event) and bring water and trail snacks. The meeting spot is approximately a half mile straight past the South Shore Park Office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH FIRST FRIDAY CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. Feb. 3, St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St. Exposition of the blessed sacrament, adoration, confessions, benediction, Mass. Sponsored by Holy Spirit Men of Faith. See www.holyspiritparishoflawrencecounty.org for full details.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults are $10, Children are $7. Veterans will Identification eat free.
WINTERFEST 2023: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, McDanel’s Launch, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Free family-friendly, outdoor event with winter-themed festivities including children’s crafts, food, winter recreation demonstrations, chainsaw carvings, cold water fishing demonstrations, live music, bonfire, craft vendors and more.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 6, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101. Hiring representatives from DON Services will be conducting interviews for all open positions. No appointment necessary; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
SPAGHETTI DINNER: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25, New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St. Eat in or take out. Adults, $10; children ages 3-12, $5; and children under 3 free. Tickets available at the door. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, soft drinks and dessert. Benefits New Wilmington Scout Troop 733.
PAINT ‘N SIP: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Casey K Creations, 2701 Wilmington Road. Paint a spring scene for $38 per person with proceeds benefiting the Lawrence County Penn State Alumni Scholarship Fund. BYOB. Water, soft drinks and painting supplies included. Registration required with payment prior to Feb. 10. Checks made payable to Penn State Alumni-Lawrence County Chapter should be mailed to Eleanor DeAntonio, 114 W. Sheridan Ave., New Castle, PA 16105. For questions, text or call Tom Show at (724) 856-2255 and leave a message.
MARCH
“ARSENIC AND OLD LACE”: March 24-April 2, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
