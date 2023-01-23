ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive. For more information, call the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or the Websters at (724) 971-8923.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 2, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JANUARY
WINTER WEEDS WALK: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Even in winter, the remnants of last year’s plants can add beauty to a walk by the lake. Easy 1.5-mile hike along Lake Arthur. Learn about native plants. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots. Severe weather cancels event. Meet at the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area, straight past the South Shore Park Office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 27-28, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. Call (724) 654-2322 by Jan. 24 to order. $7 a quart.
DRIVE-THRU STUFFED CABBAGE DINNER FOR VETERANS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until food is gone) Jan. 28, New Castle Fire Department, 10 Margaret St. Sponsored by the the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project. Free for all active duty military members and veterans with proof of service.
FEBRUARY
•WINTERFEST 2023: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, McDanel’s Launch, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Free family-friendly, outdoor event.
